This blog was written by Ronelle Nemshick, CTTS-M, Tobacco Treatment Specialist at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. World No Tobacco Day is held every year on May 31 all over the world. This special day was intended to bring awareness to the negative effects of smoking. Death and disease caused by tobacco use are completely preventable. Here are six tips to help prepare you for World No Tobacco Day and start your journey to becoming tobacco–free.