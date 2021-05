The U.S. has sent multiple space probes to the outer planets, like Voyager 1 and 2, Galileo, and more recently Cassini, New Horizons, and Juno. All except Juno are nuclear powered, which is nearly a necessity so far from the sun, where solar energy falls to a fifth or less the intensity of near-Earth sunlight. But as commercial space programs expand into deep space, science missions to deep space will be joined by commercial endeavors, and Russia might be the first to bring nuclear power to the outer planets for commercial purposes.