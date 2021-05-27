Distinctive by design, distinguished by details (Sponsored)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco’s 181 Fremont has been crafted to perfection—inside and out—by the world’s most innovative architects and artisans. The pinnacle of refined San Francisco living, 181 Fremont has been precision-designed for perfection—at every level. Meticulously crafted to meet and exceed every expectation, residences of 181 Fremont offer discerning buyers new homes starting from the high-$2 millions that deliver exclusivity, award-winning seismic engineering and breathtaking views from the tallest residential building on the West Coast.

Architecture
Economy
Cuba
Real Estate
Home & Garden
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Clayroom Molds its Future

Whenever Catherine Rathsam sinks her fingers into a ball of clay the monotony and stress of the pandemic momentarily dissolves, replaced by a calm focus familiar to creatives everywhere. Rathsam engages in her art at Clayroom SoMa, the latest addition to San Francisco’s growing roster of ceramic studios. “It has...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Cartooning Basics: Intro to Digital Animation (Online)

Are you yourself or your teen interested in animation? This workshop uses a free animation program to teach basic vocabulary, skills and tools that can be used to make hand drawn 2-D animations using digital tools. Every student will complete the workshop with a short looping animation and basic understanding of animation concepts. No experience necessary. (Art programs used will be free. No download required for the program and works on any internet connected device or computer. A sample file template will be sent with the link to attend.)
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Ingleside Neighborhood Cleanup

Help us cleanup the Ingleside Neighborhood. Meeting point is Unity Plaza (next to Philz Coffee – 1110 Ocean Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Contact Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
San Francisco, CASFGate

Zluri Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Zluri, a SaaS management platform that helps businesses optimize their SaaS stack, has been selected as a 2021 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. The Award was presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on May 6. Tie50 is Silicon Valley's...
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Below-Market-Rate Condominiums to be Built in Mission Bay

Condominiums offered at below-market-rates (BMR) to moderate-income buyers are being developed at 350 China Basin Street, where an eight-story building on Mission Bay South Block 9A (MB9A) is in the design process. The edifice will ultimately feature 148 BMR condos available to first-time homebuyers who earn 80 to 110 percent of San Francisco’s Area Median Income (AMI). Groundbreaking is expected in April 2022.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”