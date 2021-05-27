Understanding Forex
Foreign exchange or Forex is actually the exchange of various currencies. Forex trading is one of the fast-growing businesses in the global arena. This trading involves the continuous buying and selling of the world's different currencies. Forex market is not based in an exchange or a central location. Also, it is kept operational for twenty-four hours a day, without even a single gap all day and night. The fluctuations in currencies on a daily basis generate a vast sum of money and business operations for individuals, companies, and organizations.