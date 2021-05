Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first DLC called “Wrath of the Druids” has persisted through its delay and is now available for those who have the game’s season pass, a version of the game that came bundled with future add-ons, or those who bought the DLC as a standalone purchase. The good news for those who have nothing but the base game but are now into the idea of more Valhalla after playing through it is that the game’s season pass is on sale now.