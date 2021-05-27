newsbreak-logo
Zarya, McCree nerfs floated in Overwatch's latest Experimental Card

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost a month since the last Overwatch Experimental Card, but the developers are finally back to give players some new hero changes to test out. The May 27 Experimental Card suggests some nerfs and reversions could be coming to heroes who have seen increased playing time over the last few months, like McCree and Zarya. These heroes, along with Baptiste, have made their way into high-level play like the Overwatch League thanks to some relatively overpowered abilities.

