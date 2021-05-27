Cancel
Columbia County, OR

'Second Amendment Sanctuary' order invalid, argues Oregon AG

By Anna Del Savio
Lake Oswego Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLKix_0aDlSqAJ00 Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says Columbia County's Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance should be declared invalid.

Oregon's attorney general and a group of Columbia County residents are getting involved in the ongoing legal proceedings over the county's Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, through senior assistant attorney general Brian Simmonds Marshall, filed a document in the case, requesting that the ordinance be declared invalid.

Rosenblum wrote that the county ordinance and the two ballot measures it was based on "conflict with and are incompatible with the state's criminal laws … the duties of the Columbia County sheriff, the duties of the Columbia County district attorney, and the duties of other offers and departments of Columbia County."

Four Columbia County residents also filed to appear as "interested parties" in opposition to the ordinance. The four residents are Brandee Dudzic, a 2020 candidate for the county board of commissioners; Shana Cavanaugh, the founder of the progressive group Moving Forward Columbia County; Robert Pile, a member of the gun control organization Moms Demand Action; and Joe Lewis, a former Scappoose School Board member who was one of nine people injured at the Kent State shooting in 1970, when Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four people protesting the Vietnam War.

The four are represented by attorneys from the Oregon firm Stoll Berne, but are asking the court to allow two New York-based attorneys to join the case. The attorneys, Mark Weiner and Len Kamdang, are with Everytown Law, the litigation arm of the gun control nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

"We have a range of opinions in Columbia County on many issues, including gun laws, but tying the hands of law enforcement officials here in Columbia County is not the answer," Pile said in a press release from Everytown Law.

Eric Tirschwell, managing director for Everytown Law, said in a press release that Oregon law and the U.S. constitution "make clear that local governments don't have the legal authority to pick and choose which public safety laws apply within their borders."

"Groups that oppose state and federal gun laws have every right to try to change them in the statehouse and Congress, but claiming to nullify them at the local level is both unconstitutional and dangerous. That's not how our democracy works," Tirschwell said.

In a Jan. 21 letter to Columbia County attorney Sarah Hanson, attorneys from Stoll Berne and Everytown Law argued that the county ordinance was not permissable under state and federal law, and recommended that the county use the state's procedure for judicial validation proceedings.

Chris Brumbles, a Columbia County resident and gun rights activist who filed both ballot measures, said that he disagrees with the county's choice to pursue judicial validation.

"I think they did this so that they could get it in front of a judge, so the judge could throw it out. I hope I'm wrong. I've never hoped I was wrong more," Brumbles said.

"As far as I'm concerned, this is a huge attack on the will of the people. The people voted these laws in not once, but twice," Brumbles added. "If this was happening to the other side, I think there would be an uproar."

As of May 7, the county hasn't filed any briefs in support of or in opposition to the ordinance.

The petition for judicial validation filed by the county in late March did not ask for a particular verdict. Instead, it laid out the issues to consider in evaluating the legality and constitutionality of the ordinance.

Voters approved a version of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance last year. The ordinance would effectively bar local law enforcement from enforcing almost any restrictions on gun sales or ownership within Columbia County.

OPINION: Oregon can strengthen sanctuary protections

Isidro Andrade-Tafolla: '...ICE believed, because of the color of my skin, that I didn't belong here.'When we walk out our front door and into the world, each and every one of us should feel safe in our community, whether we are walking down the street, running errands, or entering a public building. It seems like a basic value, something we can all agree on. But our laws don't always offer that safety, even though we, and the people we elected to represent us, thought that they would. On Sept. 18, 2017, I was accompanying my wife to the Washington County...
Wisconsin lawmakers debate Second Amendment Sanctuary proposal

MADISON - The Wisconsin Assembly’s Committee on State Affairs on Tuesday heard testimony on a proposal that would stop the federal government from seizing guns in the state and would limit how new federal gun laws could be enforced. But while the bill has significant support from lawmakers in the...
Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
State legislation lets stand Portland police review board

Lawmakers decide state collective bargaining law does not interfere with 2020 city ballot measure.Portland's independent police review board, which voters approved in the Nov. 3 general election, will be allowed to stand under state law in a bill headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Oregon House approved without amendment Senate Bill 621 on a 37-19 vote Monday, June 7. The vote was mostly along party lines; Republican Rep. Greg Smith of Heppner joined 36 Democrats to vote for it. The bill was introduced by Sen. Lew Frederick, D-Portland, so that Oregon's 1973 collective bargaining law for public employees does not...
Jonathan Turley: Second amendment realities – court rulings keep politicians gun control promises in check

For many years, there has been a growing disconnect between political promises and constitutional realities in the area of gun control. Politicians have run on promises of sweeping gun control legislation that would clearly violate controlling case law under the Second Amendment. After every mass shooting, politicians pledge that they will get guns out of society when they know that such promises mislead voters on the range of permissible action in the area.
Letter: Second Amendment

The concept that any government can completely safeguard its citizens is plainly absurd. As all governments have done now, as in the past, they pursue the ideal of diminished or outright elimination of the liberty enjoyed by citizens while promoting an illusion of security. More specifically, political, financial and media oligarchs, along with their Marxists allies, seek to weaken the significance of not only the Second Amendment, which is currently under reconsideration, if not its outright nullification, but the Bill of Rights in its entirety. This is corruption at a highpoint.
Oregon House empowers panel to proceed on Nearman fate

Six Republicans join all Democrats to authorize special committee action as 2021 session nears its end.A special committee of the Oregon House is now empowered to carry out its investigation of Rep. Mike Nearman in aiding anti-lockdown protesters to breach the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special session — and consider a recommendation for his expulsion from the House. The House voted 43-16, with Nearman the only member excused, to give authority to the special committee named by House Speaker Tina Kotek. The action was required because most committees have been deactivated as the 2021 Legislature nears its scheduled...
Legislature OKs $9.3 billion for schools after partisan debate

Amount is higher than Gov. Brown proposed six months ago; corporate kicker may boost it further.A two-year, $9.3 billion budget for state aid to public schools is on its way to Gov. Kate Brown after a partisan fight in the Oregon House. The House passed the budget Thursday, June 3, on a 36-20 vote, majority Democrats for and minority Republicans against, after Republicans failed to send it back to the Legislature's joint budget committee to add $300 million for the two years starting July 1. The extra money, and more, is likely to materialize anyway in a couple of months....
Brown signs omnibus gun control bill into law

(The Center Square) – Oregon gun owners will have to pay out of pocket to lock their weapons away and come unarmed to protests under a bill signed into law this week. The omnibus gun control bill combined two bills which set statewide standards for gun storage and allowing local governments to set up "gun-free zones" guns in public places. Gov. Kate Brown signed it into law on Tuesday. It takes effect 90 days after the state legislature is set to adjourn on June 28.
The Second Amendment's anti-Blackness

On the last night of his life, Philando Castile, a Black man, was driving with his girlfriend and her young daughter when a police officer pulled him over in a suburb of St. Paul, Minn., in 2016. Castile complied with the cop’s orders and informed him that he was carrying a firearm. Within seconds, the officer shot Castile five times.
Letter to the Editor: Opposition to Proposed Resolution to Declare San Clemente a Second Amendment Sanctuary City

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Letter to the Editor: 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
City takes a stand for Second Amendment

The Jackson City Council has taken a stand for the Second Amendment. Council members last week approved a resolution expressing support for and dedication to protecting the Second Amendment. As part...
Bill protecting Second Amendment rights earns approval in state House committee

Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, chairman of the House Second Amendment Caucus, applauded approval by the House Judiciary Committee of two bills protecting Pennsylvanians’ constitutional rights. “The Constitution clearly states, ‘the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,’” said Dowling, who also serves on the...
Eric Holder urges DOJ to get 'aggressively involved' with Maricopa County audit

An Obama-era Justice Department chief is urging the Biden administration to crack down on the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona. Former Attorney General Eric Holder offered strong words of condemnation on Monday for what he called a “fraudit" after MSNBC host Rachel Maddow brought up recent controversies related to voting rights and the GOP-led Arizona Senate's audit in the state's most populous county.
AG Issues Statement on NJ Court Decision for Police Disciplinary Records

TRENTON - Attorney General Gurbir Grewal June 7 issued a statement following regarding the New Jersey Supreme Court's decision on the release of police disciplinary records:. "Today begins a new chapter for police transparency and accountability in New Jersey. Going forward, every police department in New Jersey will be required to annually publish the names of officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days. By lifting the cloak of secrecy over our state’s police disciplinary process, we are not simply ensuring accountability for those who engage in misconduct; we are also demonstrating that the vast majority of law enforcement officers work hard and play by the rules.