Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens High girls basketball team ready for shortened season

By Scott Keith
Posted by 
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7kFo_0aDlSAX900 As is the case with boys basketball, the Lion girls face a brief, frantic season.

The St. Helens High School girls basketball team is in the same scheduling pickle as the Lions boys basketball squad: a lot of games crammed within a month's time.

"We've only had a handful of practices, and that's how the season is going to be," Kyle Brayton, girls basketball coach, said. "A lot of the girls are going to get their experience in the games, then in practice we can just try to fine tune what we can – it's going to be a very fast and furious kind of a season."

As of Thursday, May 27, the Lions have yet to log a win, having lost the first game against Hillsboro 39-24 and the second game against Putnam 60-28.

During a normal season, practices allow the girls to get some conditioning. Not so much this year.

"While some girls have played spring sports, some haven't been playing any sport and have just been trying to get in the gym in whatever way they can and getting back into basketball form," Brayton said. "We have about two hours together (in a practice). It's a lot we try to cover in that time, then it's off to a game."

Looking ahead to this season, Brayton admits it's hard to know which teams in the league will be tough.

"It's hard to say, because we don't really know what teams look like because of the pandemic," he said. "Everybody's kind of on the same playing field, because everybody is going through this kind of rushed season."

Brayton, however, is happy with the seniors he has this season.

"Our leader — defensively and offensively — is Maria Reardon," he said.

This is Reardon's fourth year of basketball. She has also played soccer, Brayton said.

"She's awesome," Brayton continued. "She's just a strong leader. She is always getting us going in practice and getting them excited during the game."

Maddie Blazek, according to Brayton, was hitting her stride last year.

"We're still trying to work on ways we can get her the ball and make her as efficient as possible," Brayton said. "She has good height and she's a great shooter."

Another standout senior is Hillary Barley, whom Brayton says has a great work ethic.

"We have Annalyssa Ridgeway, also a senior, a great leader," Brayton added. "She is also involved in leadership at the school. She is good with her post moves, getting rebounds, does a lot of the kind of dirty work that some of the other players don't want to do."

Sarah Vanderwerf, an underclassman, is quick and athletic, according to Brayton.

"We have a good group of freshmen girls," he said. "They are already seeing some varsity time. We heard about them at the middle school ... that they were really good in the eighth grade, and they have good chemistry and offensive firepower."

Looking at the season underway, Brayton said, "I am confident we will find our groove sometime here soon. These first few games, I feel like, have been kind of like tryouts. We are really getting the feel for their strengths and weaknesses."

Brayton continued, "I think we've learned quite a bit in just this week."

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
52
Followers
106
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Ball Games#Sport Games#Lions#Lost Time#Girls Basketball Coach#Freshmen Girls#Basketball Form#Rushed Season#Spring Sports#Offensive Firepower#Rebounds#Normal#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose wrestlers aren't wasting time

Scappoose High School's boys wrestling team has won first nine duals in short season The Scappoose High School boys wrestling team hasn't wasted time in the short season, winning each of its first nine matchups. The team has won each matchup by an average of 34 points, with just two meets left on the schedule as of the time the Spotlight went to press. Head coach Nick Byrd said the team would have likely had 10 more wrestlers if it weren't for the unusual season and year. Byrd said Scappoose has roughly 40 wrestlers this year, including girls....
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Three-way tie persists atop High-A West standings

The Vancouver Canadians split their most recent series with fellow frontrunner Everett.It may be only a temporary home, but the Vancouver Canadians have been domiciled at Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field for a few weeks running now, and they're sticking around through one more week, too. The Canadians opened a homestand at Ron Tonkin Field — their first in their new digs, as the British Columbia-based team is playing its 2021 home games in Hillsboro due to pandemic-related travel restrictions — on May 11. They played as the "away" team the following week, winning the first of four scheduled series at...
Saint Helens, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Little practice time doesn't deter boys basketball at St. Helens

The St. Helens High School Lions team is young, with only one senior on this year's roster.Another prep sport is taking center stage in St. Helens. Jake Ramiskey is getting his St. Helens High School varsity boys basketball squad ready for a shortened one-month season that will include 14 games. "Usually, it's going to be three games a week," Ramiskey said. "I think there's, like, five back-to-back games. It's a condensed season and it's going to go by very fast." The team is winless at press time, the season having kicked off Tuesday night, May 18, at Hillsboro....
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose swim kicks off season

With no districts or state championships, senior Will Blair looks to beat his own recordsThe Scappoose High School swim team has one final year with Will Blair on the team. Before the team started this season, the senior was already the school's all-time most-decorated swimmer. "If you think he's satisfied, you don't know Will Blair," coach Dave Richmond said. Blair has five school records and 12 state medals. In the fall, Blair will head to Oregon State University to study computer and electrical engineering. Oregon State doesn't have a college team, so Blair's competitive days may be over. Though...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Canadians win â€˜Battle for the Boro,â€™ take series 4-2 over Hops

Hillsboro's two home teams entertain fans with a close-fought series, clinched by the C's in a 5-4 win.In what the two teams billed on social media as the #BattleForTheBoro, the Vancouver Canadians emerged triumphant over a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops, winning the rubber game Sunday, May 23. The Hops and Canadians are sharing Ron Tonkin Field this year, as the Canadians are unable to play at home in Vancouver, British Columbia, due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. In this series — the first of four scheduled between the teams this season — the Hops played as the "home team,"...
BaseballPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Hops' slow start is part of the process

Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison is unfazed by the team's early offensive struggles.It's a marathon, not a sprint. The Hillsboro Hops' struggles continued this past week, dropping four of six games to the Vancouver Canadians. But while a far cry from where they'd like to be, and with a record of 7-11 heading into this week's series on the road, manager Vince Harrison believes that this is just a minor hiccup in a 120-game season. "Guys put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform and that's natural," Harrison said. "But this is a different level for most of these guys...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose boys golf team looks ahead to next year

Team has few experienced players, but high underclassmen turnout bodes well for next yearAfter a short season, the Scappoose High School boys golf team is looking forward to next year. Out of the 12 golfers, only two had any competitive experience at the start of the season. The team had just one junior and one senior, while the remaining students were freshmen and sophomores. Coach Ryan Svenson acknowledged that while golf as a pastime has been booming this year, many high school teams have seen low turnout. But Svenson said that unlike most golf teams in the league, including rival...
Saint Helens, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

After long layoff, St. Helens boys tennis completes short season

With a smaller team, and about a week of practice, the boys have had some struggles in 2021.The St. Helens High School boys tennis team has wrapped up a shortened six-week season. While the win-loss record didn't work out exactly as he had hoped, coach Ryan Ward is happy that, after a lot of time off, the team was finally able to display their skills on the court. "We have a smaller team," Ward said. "With the COVID season, they had a whole year and a half off. They came in with about a week of practice before...