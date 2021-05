Alek Manoah made his MLB debut against the New York Yankees today and who better to talk about our expectations than Pitcher List’s dynasty manager Andy Patton:. With no minor league baseball season in 2020, we knew many prospects would make seemingly unreasonable jumps in the early part of the 2021 campaign. Still, I doubt many expected to see Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah, a 2019 first-round pick who had just 17 professional innings under his belt – all with Low-A Vancouver – making his major league debut in late May.