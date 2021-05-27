Tuipster. Find top tweets.

newsbreak-logo
Thomas Szapucki will be the 27th player for today’s game. Follow MLB results with FREE box scores, pitch-by-pitch strikezone info, and Statcast data for Rockies vs. Mets at Citi Field. [email protected] makes this play look routine. #LGM. Trends: #LGM. Say goodbye to that one. 👋. Peraza gives us a...

MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/17/21

A new week of daily fantasy baseball action kicks off with some great-looking GPP action across the industry as baseball jumps into the spotlight, at least for a day. With big tournaments and prize pools open on both major sites, there should be plenty of soft competition jumping the fence from other sports, making the edge provided by using tools like those linked below all the more of an edge for daily fantasy baseball. Looking at the eight-game slate, there are some extremely strong pitching options, with two of the league’s absolute best starters taking the hill for the Yankees and Padres and a few strong options from the top end of the next tier. Hunting for offense on a relatively strong pitching slate will be more challenging, as we need not only identify the most likely spots, but also figure out how to roster them in unique combinations from the field. This has all the makings of a fun and interesting MLB DFS slate, making it a perfect pairing with today’s contest sizes on DraftKings and FanDuel.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.
MLBnumberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Monday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Tomas Nido will catch Taijuan Walker and hit seventh. McCann appears to be getting a routine breather. numberFire’s models project Nido for 11.3 FanDuel points and...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, May 10-16

While the week started with a walk-off victory and a two-game sweep of the Orioles that lengthened the Mets’ winning streak to seven games, the weekend unfolded disastrously in St. Petersburg. The Mets were swept, they played bad baseball, and several players went down with injuries. Albert Almora Jr. logged...
MLBsportsbettingdime.com

Mets vs Braves Odds and Picks – Walker vs Fried (May 17)

The Atlanta Braves are -150 home favorites over the New York Mets on Monday night at Truist Park. Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA) will pitch for the Mets against left-hander Max Fried (1-1, 6.55) A breakdown of the Mets-Braves matchup can be below with a pick. Two National League East...
MLBSportsBook Review

Mets vs. Braves MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Mets travel to Atlanta after getting swept by the Rays while the Braves begin a seven-game homestand with their NL East rivals. Let’s break it all down and start the week off right by cashing another one of our MLB picks on Monday!. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the Atlanta Braves, it’s been a struggle through the first quarter of the 2021 season. But that’s starting to change in recent weeks as the Atlanta Braves offense has picked things up a bit — and done so mostly without Acuna Jr.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Facing Braves For First Time in 2021

Jeez, what a difference three games can make, right?. Heading into Friday’s series opener at the Trop against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Mets were flying high. They had just completed an undefeated homestand (5-0), and at that point, they were riding a seven-game winning streak that saw manager Luis Rojas‘ squad grab a 1.5-game lead in the National League East with an 18-13 record. Then, you know, they went 0-for-Tampa, bringing all the good feelings to a halt and their record to 18-16.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBUSA Today

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season’s first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineup vs. NY Mets

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBFrankfort Times

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
MLBYardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Francisco Alvarez is already crushing baseballs

One of the underreported reasons the New York Mets opted for James McCann over J.T. Realmuto this winter was their belief in their top catching prospect, Francisco Alvarez. A 19-year old from Venezuela, Alvarez received the largest international signing bonus in franchise history and could be ready for the major league in a few years, making a long-term investment in Realmuto less logical if Alvarez does become a star. Alvarez is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Lindor leading off for Mets in Monday opener

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Lindor typically bats second but he's up a spot in place of Jeff McNeil (hamstring, injured list). He went 1-for-12 with 6 strikeouts in the Mets' weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, though the one hit was a home run. Pete Alonso will hit second on Monday, followed by Dominic Smith and then Kevin Pillar in the cleanup spot. Jonathan Villar will bat fifth and Jose Peraza will bat sixth.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 7:10 PM

RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) vs. Max Fried (1-1, 6.55) Well, that was a rough weekend. The Mets went to Tampa Bay with a seven-game winning streak. They left on a three-game losing streak and with several more injuries. Now, the Mets head to Atlanta to stop the slide. Atlanta and New York must be happy to face each other – they are both banged up, and if there was a time to face each other, it would be right now. So the question is, who’s depth is going to hold out in the end?