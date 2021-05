(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Even with all of the injuries the Chicago Cubs has endured thus far, the depth has held up and kept the team on an absolute roll. Kris Bryant has performed at an MVP level and Javier Baez has continued to make magic happen on the base paths to make the team a blast to watch. Throw in a bullpen that has been on a franchise-best stretch, the team has been firing on all cylinders, and it should only continue as we await the returns of guys like Nico Hoerner, Anthony Rizzo, and Jake Marisnick to the lineup.