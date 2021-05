Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will stop detaining immigrants in two county jails, in Massachusetts and Georgia, currently under federal investigation for abuses ranging from the use of flash-bang grenades and dogs against immigrants in custody to unwanted and unconsented to gynecological procedures. In heralding these closures, Secretary Mayorkas declared, “We have an obligation to make lasting improvements to our civil immigration detention system.”