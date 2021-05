The insane true story turned hit podcast Dr. Death is given an official trailer for the series set to premiere this summer on NBCU's Peacock streaming service. The crimes of the sociopathic former surgeon, Christopher Duntsch who now sits in prison for life, alarmed doctors and patients when he was caught and convicted back in 2017 for maiming multiple patients and killing two during neurosurgeries he was in charge of. The surgeries took place at hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. Joshua Jackson leads the cast as the infamous surgeon, alongside him are other big names such as Alec Baldwin Christian Slater, and Carrie Preston. The trailer navigates the confusion of other doctors and higher-ups who catch wind of the "surgeries gone wrong" and the probable dark truth behind it all.