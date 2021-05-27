Tuipster. Find top tweets.

newsbreak-logo
MLB

By Chicago Cubs
 3 days ago

That’s a baaaaaaad man. Congratulations @8Peters on your first MLB home run!. we have no words to describe this play, you've just gotta see it. Congratulations to Tito on his 700th win as our Manager! 🤗. #OurCLE. Trends: #OurCLE. #Cubs sweep Pirates, move into 1st-place tie in NL Central. #CubTogether.

MLBchatsports.com

Surprise! The Cubs are flipping a dark script into a very fun story.

This was supposed to be a slightly sad, mostly wistful season for the Cubs. Instead, two months in, it has turned into a surprise party. Public discussions about whether to break up the core that won the 2016 World Series have gladly given way to the thrill of a fun, unexpectedly competitive team.
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Cubs blank Reds

UNDATED (AP) — Scoring was hard to come by at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. David Bote’s fifth-inning homer was all the runs the Cubs needed in a 1-0 shutout of the Reds. Bote went deep off Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez, who allowed just one other hit over five innings...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez strikes again with an absolutely ridiculous play

Javier Baez (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) I’m sitting here watching the Cubs and Pirates game on Thursday, with the North Siders leading, one-to-nil, and looking at a potential three-game sweep. Suddenly I do not believe what my eyes just saw. Chicago catcher Willson Contreras is on second with two...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

O’Neill homers in Cards’ win, D-backs lose 12th straight

PHOENIX — Nolan Arenado was battling at the plate, fouling off multiple tough pitches from Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner before the eighth pitch of the at-bat. It was about a foot inside, but the St. Louis third baseman was still somehow able to yank it into the left field seats. Even...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/29/21

Cincinnati Reds (22-27) at Chicago Cubs (28-22) MLB Baseball: Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:20 pm (Wrigley Field) Luis Castillo (1-7) (7.61) vs. Zach Davies (2-2) (4.96) The Line: Chicago Cubs -115 / Cincinnati Reds -105 --- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Marquee Sports...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Records two RBI

Happ went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Reds. Happ plated two of the Cubs' 10 runs with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. The centerfielder has struggled badly this season and is hitting just .209 with a .706 OPS, but he might be turning things around after extending his streak of games reaching base at least once to six contests.
Chicago, ILBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks loves donuts

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. I’m still trying to get my head around the first successful steal of first base from home plate, ever. Shut up, Keith.
MLBQuad-Cities Times

MLB report

CHICAGO — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. It's...
CBS Chicago

Pederson Helps Cubs Pound Reds For 6th Straight Win

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month....
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss in short outing

Arrieta (5-5) allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking the loss against Cincinnati. The Reds jumped on Arrieta right out of the gate, plating three runs in the first inning. He later gave up two more runs in the fourth, including a solo homer by Eugenio Suarez. Arrieta's ERA bumped up to 4.41 as he fell to 5-5 through 10 starts this season. He's projected to face the Giants on the road next weekend.
Daily Herald

Cubs, streaking Bryant set for matchup with Reds

Cincinnati Reds (22-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-22, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (3-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant is riding an 11-game hitting streak as...
MLBohionewstime.com

The Cubs hit the Reds 10-2 in Pederson, contributing to six consecutive victories

Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each ran with two RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday to achieve the season’s best six consecutive victories. This month’s Cubs have 18 wins and 7 losses. This is the team’s most win in May since it ended 18:10 in 2016. Cincinnati’s right-hand man Luis Castillo (1 win, 8 losses) threw 5 innings and 4 runs in seven consecutive losses. Castillo, who started on the first day, has been the seventh or starting pitcher in the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven games in a row in 2018. four steps. Sogard walked to Amir Garrett and then Pederson’s two-run single pulled the Cubs to a 5-2 lead. Brian added a RBI single and extended his consecutive hit record to 11 games. Ortega went deep into the seventh inning and reached the right basket on a windy and cool day in Wrigley Field. For Ortega and for Atlanta. Is the first home run since September 29, 2019. Nick Castellanos doubled his record of hits in the 8th inning to 15 games, but Cincinnati finished in 4 games with 5 hits in the third game. It fell to 10 to 15 in May. The Cubs 13-hit attack helped the team overcome another injury. David Bote left with an injury to his left shoulder after slipping into second place in the fourth inning and being injured. Chicago took advantage of the Reds’ volatile defenses to jump forward on their second unprofitable run, with Willson Contreras taking second place in the one-out grounder of the body. Eugenio Suarez fell to 3rd place due to a mistake in the short. Sogard then drove Contreras with an infield hit, and Bote scored a goal when Zack Davis reached with a bunt single. Davis threw a shut-out ball sixth and then took a lead-off walk to Suarez. After that, he was lifted. Tyler Stevenson hit a home base with two more four-balls. Tyler Stephenson fired 38 1/3 innings before Tyler Stephenson hit a 3-1 hit against Keegan Thompson. Enables the run you have won. Trainer’s Room Red: INF / OF Nick Senzel had his left knee cleaned by Dr. Timothy Kremcheck during surgery on Friday. There are no plans for his return. “What happened in the surgery does not change his willingness to return as soon as possible and play many games throughout the year,” said manager David Bell. … INF Mike Moustakas (right heel) is still running in the water, but “mobility, it’s like everything is back to him,” Bell said. … With Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) on the disabled list for 10 days, Bell said RHP Vladimir Gutierrez would make another start against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Gutierrez threw a five-inning one-run ball on Friday, his major league debut. Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (Backtight) was out of the lineup for four consecutive games. “Every day,” said manager David Ross. “As I said, things are going positive.” … Jason Heyward (the tension of the left hamstrings) ran the bass before the match. … RHP Alec Mills threw two runballs and four innings at his second rehab start at Triple A Iowa on Friday. Ross said he would start rehab again in five days. UP NEXT Jake Arrieta (5-4, ERA 4.37) started the Cubs at Sunday’s series finale. Right-handed players in 11 games against Cincinnati 7 wins and 3 losses, ERA 3.80. Tyler Mahle (3-2, ERA 3.75) pitches to the Reds. Mare won 2-1 in Washington on Tuesday, making five 1/3 scoreless innings.
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Adbert Alzolay Battles to Take Down Reds

Observations: Alzolay battles, Cubs extend win streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Reds 1-0 Friday, their fifth straight win, to improve to 28-22 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Adbert Alzolay battled to give the Cubs 5 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Reds hit Jake Arrieta, avoid sweep by Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds got to former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta for the second time this season as they snapped the host Chicago Cubs' six-game winning streak with a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep. The Reds got things going early against Arrieta, whom they tagged...
Audacy

Mahle shines as Reds cool off Cubs with 5-1 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory Sunday. Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.