Green Lantern HBO Max Series Recruits Superman and Lois Director

Technically, Superman & Lois is a Supergirl spinoff. So it's "weird" that Supergirl is never even referenced, says Andi Ortiz. "Now obviously, COVID made any actual crossover plans virtually impossible, though Superman & Lois only had a planned crossover with Batwoman, not with Supergirl," says Ortiz. "But honestly, with everything going on in National City, plus, you know, being trapped in the Phantom Zone, Kara Danvers has had a lot going on. It’s easy to forgive the lack of an actual appearance by Clark’s cousin. But to not even allude to her is just…odd."