Green Lantern HBO Max Series Recruits Superman and Lois Director

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Green Lantern series in the works at HBO Max has found the director of its first two episodes. Lee Toland Krieger, whose recent work includes directing the acclaimed pilot episode of Superman and Lois, has reportedly signed on to direct the initial episodes of the new superhero series. The news follows multiple casting announcements that have already been made for the show, which is a joint collaboration between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

