Ainge on Irving's Boston racism comments: "I never heard that from Kyrie, and I talked to him quite a bit"

It has been a miserable stretch for the Boston Celtics as the limp towards the finish line of the regular season. In their most recent contest, the Celtics lost to the underwhelming and otherwise awful Cleveland Cavaliers. The loss locked up a spot in the play-in tournament for Boston, something unimaginable at the start of the season. On Thursday, Danny Ainge voice his thoughts on everything going on while giving a vote of confidence for Brad Stevens.