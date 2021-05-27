Ainge on Irving's Boston racism comments: "I never heard that from Kyrie, and I talked to him quite a bit"
Danny Ainge was on Toucher and Rich this morning and pushed back on Kyrie Irving's comments from Tuesday night. "I think that we take those kinds of things seriously," Ainge said. "I never heard any of that from any player in my 26 years in Boston. I never heard that from Kyrie, and I talked to him quite a bit. I don’t know. As far as I’m concerned, we’re just playing basketball."www.chatsports.com