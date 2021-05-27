Kyrie Irving returns to Boston

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHere we go. Kyrie Irving is returning to Boston to play in front of Celtics fans. We all know that this topic is a powder keg and it doesn’t take much to set it off. Which is why I’m going to address this systematically. Topic Fatigue. As someone that covers...

Kyrie Irving says focus is not on basketball: 'Too much going on in this world'

As the NBA regular season comes to a close and the playoffs on the horizon, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has other stuff on his mind. Following the Nets’ 105-91 win over the Bulls, Irving — who was fined last week for repeated failure to meet with the media — told reporters his focus is not really on basketball at the moment, pointing to crises around the world, such as the Israel-Palestine conflict.
NBAESPN

Brooklyn Nets secure No. 2 seed as Kyrie Irving joins 50/40/90 club

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with pizazz on Sunday night, completing one of the most impressive plays of the team's season during their 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the final seconds of the first half, Blake Griffin intercepted...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Kyrie Irving Joins Exclusive 50-40-90 Shooting Club

Nets star Kyrie Irving needed to be near perfect on Sunday in order to join some exclusive NBA company. In 29 minutes of game action, he was just that. Irving was perfect on three three-point attempts, raising his season three-point shooting percentage to 40.2%. That places Irving in the elite 50-40-90 shooting club, making him the ninth player in league history to accomplish that feat over the course of a full season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kyrie Irving made history, but don’t forget about Joe Harris

Focused or not, Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving successfully barged into a pretty exclusive statistical club in the NBA after finishing the season with neat shooting splits. But we shouldn’t be acting here as though Irving, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant were the only ones who shot the lights out in the regular season. Joe Harris was fantastic too for the Nets’ offense that ended the regular season second in the NBA in scoring with 118.6 points per game.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Solid performance in finale

Irving produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. It wasn't Irving's best scoring night by any means, but he turned up the heat defensively with three steals and three blocked shots. Irving's shot volume is typically much higher, and his 11 attempts Sunday matched his second-lowest total of the season. He put up the ball 16 times with James Harden in the lineup against the Bulls, and once the playoffs begin, he'll likely get that volume back to a reasonable number.
NBASporting News

Kyrie Irving joins NBA's all-time 50-40-90 club to cap-off career year as Nets seal East's second seed

From a scoring perspective, Kyrie Irving had a relatively quiet game in the Nets season finale against the Cavaliers. However, it was enough to make NBA history. The 6'2" guard joined the NBA's elite 50-40-90 club, becoming the ninth player ever and the first since Malcolm Brogdon in 2018-19 to achieve the feat of shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
NBANY Daily News

Kyrie Irving has a chance at making 50-40-90 club

Kyrie Irving shot three-of-seven from downtown on Saturday against the Bulls. In doing so, he crept closer to cementing himself in yet another NBA record book. Irving is shooting 50% from the field, 39.7% from three and 92% from the foul line. Players who shoot 50%, 40% and 90% in a single season from those ranges, respectively, are inducted into the vaunted “50-40-90 club,” an exclusive group of NBA scorers who maintain a level of all-time efficiency.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.
NBAFrankfort Times

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBADeadspin

Kyrie Irving is the NBA’s MVP – Most Valuable Person

When Weldon Irvine wrote “To Be Young, Gifted, and Black” for Nina Simone in the late ‘60s, he was talking about folks like Kyrie Irving. On Sunday, the Nets guard – enigmatic to some, infuriating to many – completed the best regular season of his ten-year career after averaging 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game by becoming just the ninth player in NBA history to join the prestigious 50/40/90 Club, as he shot 50.6 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three, and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line. That exclusive group includes names like Larry Bird (twice), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Malcolm Brogdon, and Irving’s coach Steve Nash, who achieved it four times in his Hall-of-Fame career.
NBANewsday

James Harden held out of Nets' final regular-season game vs. Cavaliers

When coach Steve Nash met with the media prior to Sunday night’s game against the Cavaliers at Barclays Center, it was clear the Nets needed a win to clinch the No. 2 seed, and he admitted no final decision had been made on whether the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden all would play.
NBANewsday

Nets likely to start Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden for finale with playoff seeding at stake

When the Nets (47-24) arrived Sunday night at Barclays Center for their regular-season finale against the Cavaliers (22-49), they knew exactly what they had to do – win to clinch the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs or get beaten and lose control of their destiny to the Bucks (46-25), who could tie for second with a victory in Chicago and would get the No. 2 seed because they own the tiebreaker over the Nets.