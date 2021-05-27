Lucifer - Season 5B - Teasers Day 4
Disclaimer: This is a teaser article and does not contain major spoilers or details of what happens in the episodes. We advise if you want to stay totally spoiler-free to not read any of the following To celebrate the return of Lucifer on Netflix on Friday 28th May we have decided to bring back our highly popular teaser articles from last year, and give you "5 Days of Hell". That's right, it's going to be 5 days of hell leading up to the return of Lucifer to our screens. For the next few days, we will be posting teasers, episode previews, and more.www.spoilertv.com