Lucifer - Season 5B - Teasers Day 4

With Lucifer 5B dropping within the next three days on Netflix at the 28th May which should be marked and highlighted by all the ardent fans of this series, the netizens and fans also do have season 6 in their minds as initially whilst season 5 was touted to be the last season for the hit Netflix series Lucifer which originally aired on Fox till season 3 and later got picked up by Netflix (Lucifer, Netflix – 2019 to present), last summer Netflix dropped a bitter sweet news of how Lucifer is going to come back for another finale season 6 on Netflix and so we take a look at everything we know so far about Lucifer season 6 finale.