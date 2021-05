Many of us landscape photographers love to go to faraway places in search of mountains, vistas and woodlands to photograph. This obsession sometimes makes us forget about the gems that we often have right at our doorsteps. It could be just a matter of paying more attention to those landscapes or changing the perspective to try and get the image that we want. After all, not having to travel super often or far away saves us a lot in terms of time and other resources. In this context, landscape photographer Nigel Danson talks about a big photography mistake that he made. He also shares some woodland photography tips in the process: