Jeff Green out for the remainder of Celtics vs Nets Round 1 series

Durant registered 20 points (7-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Mavs. Durant was Jekyll and Hyde in Thursday's outing, going 6-for-10 in the first half before finishing with a 1-for-10 performance in the second half. Regardless, Durant topped 20 points for the eighth time in 10 games -- excluding his April 18 game when he left with a thigh injury -- and is still an elite fantasy performer. In a more recent sample, Durant is posting averages of 34.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over his last four outings, all while attempting at least 20 shots in each contest.