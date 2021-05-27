Jeff Green out for the remainder of Celtics vs Nets Round 1 series

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Nets have lost Jeff Green (strained plantar fascia) for at least 10 days, Coach Steve Nash says. Plantar fasciitis is no joke, so don't be surprised if Jeff Green misses most of the (potential) 2nd round for the Nets. The former Celtic affectionately known as Uncle Jeff didn't reach expecations in Boston, but has been a low key Celtics killer as an opponent. If not for his huge Game 7 Eastern Conference performance a few years back for the Cavs, the Celtics very likely make the Finals that season.

