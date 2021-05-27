Tate Coler, Programming Assistant

Tate grew up in Nome spending many Saturdays watching his dad volunteer at KNOM. Overtime he grew an appreciation for music and for the radio station environment. After graduating from high school in 2015, he attended college at the University of Alaska Anchorage where he received his bachelor degree in philosophy. He then interned at Chi Alpha Campus Ministries, a christian fellowship he was a part of as a student. Having grown up in western Alaska, Tate loves being a part of sharing Jesus with this part of the world.