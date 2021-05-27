newsbreak-logo
Tate Coler, Programming Assistant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTate grew up in Nome spending many Saturdays watching his dad volunteer at KNOM. Overtime he grew an appreciation for music and for the radio station environment. After graduating from high school in 2015, he attended college at the University of Alaska Anchorage where he received his bachelor degree in philosophy. He then interned at Chi Alpha Campus Ministries, a christian fellowship he was a part of as a student. Having grown up in western Alaska, Tate loves being a part of sharing Jesus with this part of the world.

#Weather Forecasts#Tea#Christian Music#College#World Music#Nome#Knom#Programming#Nonfiction#Philosophy#Western Alaska#Home#God#Faith
