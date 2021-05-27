Tuipster. Find top tweets.

newsbreak-logo
Javier Baez just had one of the most exciting doubles we’ve ever seen 😂🤣. This base-running by Javy Báez is incredible 😭. Javy Baez just put the Pirates brains into a blender. Trends: Pirates Baez Javy. JAVY BAEZ GIVES THE CUBS THE LEAD 💥. Trends: Cubs Javy Baez. 🎶Hello, Mr....

www.tuipster.com
Marcus Semien’s offensive resurgence keeping the Blue Jays afloat

The Blue Jays drew plenty of headlines over the offseason for their reported interest in seemingly every free agent available. It took until late January, but the club rewarded the fan base’s patience by landing premier center fielder George Springer on a six-year, $150M guarantee. Various injuries have mostly kept Springer off the field to this point, but the Jays are getting a ton of production from their other key position player acquisition: Marcus Semien.
Surprise! The Cubs are flipping a dark script into a very fun story.

This was supposed to be a slightly sad, mostly wistful season for the Cubs. Instead, two months in, it has turned into a surprise party. Public discussions about whether to break up the core that won the 2016 World Series have gladly given way to the thrill of a fun, unexpectedly competitive team.
Cubs blank Reds

UNDATED (AP) — Scoring was hard to come by at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. David Bote’s fifth-inning homer was all the runs the Cubs needed in a 1-0 shutout of the Reds. Bote went deep off Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez, who allowed just one other hit over five innings...
PIRATES’ EMBARRASSING MISCUE CONTINUES FANS’ FRUSTRATIONS

The Pirates have been bad lately, and yesterday they were embarrassing, committing one of baseball’s all-time blunders. Joe did not go into detail, so we will. On what should have been a routine ground ball out in the third inning, third baseman Eric Gonzalez’s throw pulled first baseman Will Craig off the base, but he only needed to step on the bag and the Cubs’ Javier Baez would have been easily out and the inning would have ended. But Baez turned and ran back toward home plate and Craig inexplicably jogged after him, eventually flipping the ball to catcher Michael Perez when the Cubs’ Wilson Contreras raced all the way home from second base. Perez only needed to throw to first and complete the forceout of Baez to negate the run and end the inning, but his throw eluded Adam Frazier and went into right field. Baez ran all the way to second base as the Cubs laughed at the Pirates’ ineptitude.
See The Bizarre Sequence That Helped The Cubs Top The Pirates 5-3

Javier Báez hit reverse and chaos ensued, as tends to happen whenever the livewire Chicago Cubs shortstop is on the basepaths. The quick-thinking star’s latest bit of sorcery led to a comedy of errors by the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates, keying a two-run rally in a 5-3 victory on Thursday. “He...
Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez strikes again with an absolutely ridiculous play

Javier Baez (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) I’m sitting here watching the Cubs and Pirates game on Thursday, with the North Siders leading, one-to-nil, and looking at a potential three-game sweep. Suddenly I do not believe what my eyes just saw. Chicago catcher Willson Contreras is on second with two...
O'Neill homers in Cards' win, D-backs lose 12th straight

PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado was battling at the plate, fouling off multiple tough pitches from Arizona's Madison Bumgarner before the eighth pitch of the at-bat. It was about a foot inside, but the St. Louis third baseman was still somehow able to yank it into the left field seats.
Cubs Note: David Bote Swings, Sprints, Searches — And Celebrate

David Bote knew he was doing well. But this day didn’t make much sense. A home run in Wrigley Field seemed impossible due to the strong winds from the lake. All flyballs were at least a little adventure. There, Bote jumped out of the batter’s box at full speed and noticed that the low-ballistic hit that Reds rookie Vladimir Gutierrez hit in his big league debut broke through the wind and fell into the basket in the fifth left corner. There wasn’t. This season’s home run. It made a difference in the 1-0 victory over the Reds.
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Remains out of lineup

Rizzo (back) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Reds. Rizzo will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage back stiffness. He hasn't come off the bench in the last three contests, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday. Kris Bryant will shift to first base while Rafael Ortega starts in right field.
Pederson helps Cubs pound Reds 10-2 for 6th straight win

Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single for Chicago, which improved to 18-7 this month. It's the most wins for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016.
Cubs' Ian Happ: Records two RBI

Happ went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Reds. Happ plated two of the Cubs' 10 runs with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. The centerfielder has struggled badly this season and is hitting just .209 with a .706 OPS, but he might be turning things around after extending his streak of games reaching base at least once to six contests.
Padres' Yu Darvish: Unsteady against Houston

Darvish hurled five innings against the Astros on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander kept Houston off the scoreboard for three innings, but he was tagged for two runs on a...
Cubs, streaking Bryant set for matchup with Reds

Cincinnati Reds (22-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-22, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (3-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant is riding an 11-game hitting streak as...
Reds hit Jake Arrieta, avoid sweep by Cubs

EditorsNote: Adds “loaded” in 5th graf, tweaked 7th graf, changed to “Cubs” in 9th graf. The Cincinnati Reds got to former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta for the second time this season as they snapped the host Chicago Cubs’ six-game winning streak with a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati...
MLB report

CHICAGO — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. It's...
Greinke throws 8 solid innings, Astros beat Padres 7-4

HOUSTON -- - Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Sunday. Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits. The right-hander, who retired 11 of his first 12 batters, improved to 14-3 in his career against the Padres.
Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Reds first. Eugenio Suarez flies out to left center field to Ian Happ. Jesse Winker singles to right field. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Jesse Winker to second. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Castellanos to second. Jesse Winker to third. Tyler Naquin out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Ian Happ. Jesse Winker scores. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tyler Stephenson to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Fielding error by Kris Bryant. Tucker Barnhart hit by pitch. Kyle Farmer to second. Tyler Stephenson to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Jonathan India singles to shallow infield. Tucker Barnhart to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Tyler Stephenson scores. Tyler Mahle called out on strikes.
ECM PADRES REPORT: ANOTHER NIGHT OF EXTRAS AS PADRES WIN IN 12

May 29, 2021 (Houston) - The Padres won last night’s game in 11 innings and they were right back at it again this afternoon. Yu Darvish started against Jake Odorizzi for the Astros. Darvish was shaky, but was able to keep it together until the fourth inning. That’s when Carlos...