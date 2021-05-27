Readers' letters

Recent claims aren't 'conspiracy theories'; Wear orange for gun violence awareness

Recent claims aren't 'conspiracy theories'

The news media has been using the term "conspiracy theories" to identify a number of outlandish, untrue and often convoluted claims such as former President Clinton and his wife are involved in child sex trafficking and COVID vaccines contain microchips with which to track those receiving the vaccines.

I encourage the news media to use alternative labeling for such nonsense because conspiracies actually do occur and there are legitimate theories about them. Alternatively, there is nothing legitimate about these outlandish and often scurrilous assertions. One good alternative in my view would be "crackpot theories" since these fact and logic-free speculations simply don't hold water. Those who propound such hogwash can be appropriately identified as "crackpot theorists" when spinning these fanciful, if often vicious, tales.

In an era overflowing with misrepresentations, distortions and outright lies, such as Donald Trump actually won the last presidential election, it undermines public dialogue when legitimate news sources provide an air of veridicality to claims with zero truth value. Suspected conspiracies can be investigated. Cracked pots are simply thrown away. Please do all of us interested in fact and logic-based discourse a favor and affirmatively label theories that hold no substance as the crackpot theories they, in fact, are!

Hank Robb

West Linn

Wear orange for gun violence awareness

Like so many of you, we, the Oregon Chapter of Moms Demand Action have been shocked by how the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the impact of gun violence across the country. There are many reasons why this is occurring, but regardless of the cause, those whose lives have been cut short are deeply missed by their families, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and communities. Our movement is active throughout the year, but the first weekend in June will take on great significance as June 4 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Those of us who are advocating to end these senseless acts of violence plan to commemorate these days by wearing orange, which is recognized as the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. Orange is the color that friends of a young woman, Hadiya Pendleton, wore in her honor after she was shot and killed at the age of 15, just weeks after performing in President Obama's 2nd inaugural parade. The Oregon Chapter of Moms Demand Action has successfully sought several citywide proclamations around our state. We are resolved in our commitment to reduce gun violence and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our children safe. Please join us in wearing orange throughout the first weekend in June and support efforts to prevent further tragedies of gun violence while honoring and valuing human lives.

Teri Mills and Megan Busbee

Oregon Chapter-Moms Demand Action

Oregon should invest in food security

I'm a resident of West Linn, and on the board of the Farmers' Market Fund, a nonprofit that helps SNAP participants and farmers.

Investing in food security is a smart choice for Oregon. As the Oregon Legislature works to rebuild Oregon post pandemic, the board of the Farmers Market Fund urges investments in local SNAP incentive programs like Double Up Food Bucks to help address the food needs of our communities. SNAP participants can receive $2 in value for $1 in benefits when purchasing fruits and vegetables. This successful statewide SNAP incentive program increases access to local fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, and it is a fiscally smart decision. Studies show that every SNAP dollar spent at a farmer's market can generate $1.79 in local economic activity, helping fuel our neighborhood economies. A federal incentive program from the national Farm Bill will provide an additional dollar-to-dollar match for Double Up Food Bucks, enabling the state to take its investment even further. Without continued funding by the Oregon Legislature, the program will be forced to drastically limit the number of participating farmers markets, especially in rural or underserved communities around our state – areas that need help the most. The economic hit from COVID-19 has been hard enough. This is not the time to reduce access to healthy food, take dollars away from our local communities and farmers, or leave federal matching dollars on the table.

Abby Farber

West Linn

{loadposition sub-article-02}