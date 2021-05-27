newsbreak-logo
Wanted “chop shop” suspect Travis Hamilton surrenders to Rockdale Sheriff’s Office

On Common Ground News
 3 days ago

CONYERS, GA–Travis Ramon Hamilton, who was identified as the person responsible for operating a stolen vehicles “chop shop” at his Conyers residence, has surrendered, the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office said today (May 27). The Sheriff’s Office had put out a Wanted alert for Hamilton on May 17. Hamilton, 33, turned himself...

ocgnews.com
