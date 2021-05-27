newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

College Athletes Would Get Right to Unionize in Democrats’ Bill

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege athletes would be treated as employees and get the right to form unions under legislation congressional Democrats are proposing. The bill, unveiled Thursday, would amend the National Labor Relations Act to define athletes as employees if they receive any compensation from their college. It would direct the National Labor Relations Board to consider athletes in the same athletic conference as part of the same bargaining unit. It would ban agreements such as scholarships that waive an athlete’s rights to bargain collectively.

news.bloomberglaw.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Lori Trahan
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Democratic Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#Labor Unions#Democratic State#Union College#Senate#Nlrb#Classifying Athletes#Labor Groups#Employers#Bipartisan Talks#Protections#Sen Bernie Sanders#Students#Ncaa Athletic Programs#State Rules#Partisan Divisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Federal Marijuana Reform Requires Bipartisan Compromise, Former GOP Congressional Staffer Says (Op-Ed)

“We should think of cannabis reform as a process rather than a moment. It will take years to get right. But Democrats and Republicans need to trust the federal government can get it right while respecting the rights of states.” By Brendan Belair, former House Judiciary Committee Republican staff director In the spring of 2012, I sat in a room with House Republican leadership as they debated how to approach gay marriage. At that point, same-sex marriage was legal in several conservative states. Members respected the rights of states to act, and some advocated for legislation recognizing the state and federal divide, but no consensus was reached. Although everyone recognized federal legalization was inevitable, inertia prevented a unified Republican approach. Fast forward three years to 2015 when the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage, with Democrats claiming victory. Republicans were largely silent. In the following election cycle, the issue was absent from Republican presidential politics. The politics of gay marriage moved slowly, until they didn’t. Cannabis now sits in a similar position. The 2020 election cycle saw conservative states like Arizona and South Dakota vote to fully legalize cannabis. Thirsty-six states have now legalized medical marijuana in direct conflict with the federal ban contained in the Controlled Substances Act. Like gay marriage, the states and public momentum are outpacing Republican congressional politics. While in the 116th Congress, Republicans did support thoughtful legislation like the SAFE Banking Act and the STATES Act. This Congress, Republicans must take a step further. Both pieces of legislation provided a safe harbor for states that legalized cannabis in direct contradiction to federal ban, but neither legislative proposal did anything to facilitate interstate commerce, and in providing a “safe harbor” would invite costly and likely numerous legal challenges. Rather than tinker around the edges of an outdated…
Congress & CourtsPosted by
defpen

House Reintroduces Bill Aimed At Decriminalizing Cannabis

Members of the United States House of Representatives have reintroduced a bill aimed at decriminalizing marijuana. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021 looks to eliminate criminal penalties, expunge criminal records and create social equity programs for marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of marijuana. This is...
Congress & Courtsswimswam.com

US Senators Announce Bill to Allow NCAA Athletes to Unionize

A pair of senators, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, announced a bill to the House and Senate that would allow athletes to unionize, giving them the ability to organize and collectively bargain with their school or conference. According to Murphy, this NCAA has historically prevented its...
Texas Stateaudacy.com

Texas lawmakers approve college athlete endorsements and sponsorships

Austin (1080 KRLD) - Texas lawmakers have approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals that have been previously banned. The Senate vote sends the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures allowing allow athletes to earn money...
Presidential Electionyournews.com

Schumer to Force Senate Vote on Sweeping Election Reform Bill

The Senate will vote on a bill that would dramatically change how elections are run next month, the body’s top Democrat said Friday. S. 1, also known as the For the People Act, will be voted on during the last full week in June, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Democratic colleagues in a memorandum.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' use of Congressional Review Act puts filibuster debate in new light

Last week, the window closed on the ability of the Democrats in the Senate to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal regulations issued late in the Trump administration. The Democrats in the Senate passed three CRA resolutions in the past four months. One was to eliminate a Trump rollback of emission standards for methane. The second resolution would eliminate the Department of Treasury’s “true lender” rule which made it easier for banks to issue loans with higher interest rates. The final resolution was passed two weeks ago when Senate Democrats voted to repeal an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule requiring the agency to turn over more information to employers during the process known as “conciliation.” Those bills will likely be passed by the House and signed by President Biden.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota Democrats back Jan. 6 bill blocked by Senate GOP

Minnesota's two Democratic senators on Friday backed a bipartisan measure to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith joined a majority of the Senate who voted to start debate on the bill to create an independent commission, but the measure failed to clear the 60-vote threshold the Senate requires to proceed on most legislation.
Congress & Courtsmichaelsavage.com

Bernie Sanders to Democrats: Don’t Bother Negotiating with Republicans

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is urging his Democrat counterparts to refrain from spending time “negotiating” with Republicans on key legislative issues, warning that America will slip into a dark era hallmarked by an intensifying “climate crisis” and conspiracy theories if Republicans regain control of Congress. The Democrat socialist outlined his...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked an independent, bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Eager to put the events of that day and former President Donald Trump’s role in it behind them, Republicans blasted the commission proposal as a partisan attempt by Democrats to keep both in the news during next year’s pivotal midterm elections.
expressnews.com

Texas Legislature passes bill allowing college athletes to take endorsement deals

AUSTIN — The Texas Legislature lurched right into the middle of the college football recruiting wars on Friday, sending a bill to Gov. Greg Abbott that would let university athletes make money on endorsements. Following the lead of other states including California, Michigan and Alabama, the Texas legislation would make...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Republicans Filibuster Bill Establishing Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission

Senate Republicans blocked bipartisan legislation on Friday that would have established an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, testing Democratic holdouts over their support for the filibuster. The vote against opening debate on the bill took place even after...
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

Bill Introduced into Congress to Allow College Athletes to Unionize, Become Employees

Sens. Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders introduced the College Athlete Right to Organize Act, which would classify some college athletes as employees. "College athletes are already treated like employees: They provide a valuable service in exchange for compensation in the form of scholarships and grants-in-aid that they lose if they do not perform the job as specified by their colleges," read a summary of the legislation. "This past year made this distinction even clearer, as college athletes continued to work and perform while their peers often were not on campus."