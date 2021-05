Jack Spoors comes from a long line of military veterans, and is proud of his own service in the 1970s. Fondly known in the area as “Captain Jack, he says, “My rebellion when I was young was to enlist in the Marines.” He enlisted in 1973 when he was a senior in college at Greenville College in Illinois, and when he graduated in 1974, he reported to Quantico, Va. for boot camp and was commissioned as a second lieutenant that August.