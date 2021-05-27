Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

City of San Clemente: Public Notice

By Picket Fence Media
sanclementetimes.com
 7 days ago

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
State
California State
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#City Services#Public Services#City Clerk#Public Support#The Sc Times#Insider#Fy#Www San Clemente Org#Public Hearing#The City Council#San Clemente Website#Public Hearing Notice#City#Community#Ex Officio Clerk#Court#Businesses#Financial Support#Written Correspondence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

Grand Jury Releases Report Critical of County’s Pandemic Preparedness

The Orange County Grand Jury released a much anticipated report on May 11 detailing the results of their months-long investigation of Orange County’s pandemic preparedness and plan. The report had little, if anything good to say about Orange County officials’ preparedness prior to the declaration of the pandemic in 2020 or its response during the past year, acting on behalf of the County’s 3.2 million residents.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Orange County Poised to Make the Yellow Tier for COVID-19

Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least-restrictive yellow tier in the state’s COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. “They look good,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday’s COVID-19 metrics. He said that “based on our calculations, which are unofficial...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Fullerton, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Southern California city settles lawsuit against bloggers

The Southern California city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...
Orange County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Additional Felony Charges Filed Against Orange County, California Insurance Agents In $7 Million Securities Fraud Scheme, Department of Insurance Reports

May 17, 2021 - ORANGE, Calif. — Additional felony charges of securities fraud violations have been filed against Robert Andrew Lotter, 64, of Newport Beach, and Charles Albert Major, 72,. of Irvine. The additional charges were filed after Lotter and Major allegedly defrauded 22 additional victims. On November 24, 2020,...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Fullerton, CAAntelope Valley Press

Fullerton settles suit against bloggers for $350K

FULLERTON — The city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Boards overseeing Orange County toll roads clear the way for San Clemente to exit if City Council wants

San Clemente’s withdrawal from the joint powers authority that oversees toll roads in the eastern and foothill areas of Orange County may be imminent. During a board meeting on Thursday, May 13, directors of the boards that make up the Transportation Corridor Agencies agreed to waive a 120-day requirement for notice from cities wanting to leave the authority, which should have been given in March to get San Clemente out July 1.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

COVID-19 Cases and Vaccinations in Decline

In early May, Orange County officially passed the mark of 5,000 of its residents dead from COVID-19. Deaths reported daily on the County’s COVID-19 Dashboard site are now in the single or low double digit range. Fullerton’s mortality rate reached its own milestone with 302 deaths now officially attributed to...