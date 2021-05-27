Tara Jarreau, MD, Announced as New Lead of Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s Cardio-oncology Clinic
Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center recently announced Tara Jarreau, MD, FACC, as the new lead of its specialized cardio-oncology clinic. The clinic, which works in coordination with Our Lady of the Lake’s Heart & Vascular Institute, helps assess any heart issues a patient may have prior to cancer diagnosis, as well as any side effects that can occur during and following chemotherapy and radiation. Through screening and monitoring, patients’ cardiac needs are addressed, allowing the clinic team, in coordination with the patient’s oncologist, to prevent and proactively manage any heart conditions that may arise.healthcarejournalbr.com