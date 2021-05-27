Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Tara Jarreau, MD, Announced as New Lead of Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s Cardio-oncology Clinic

healthcarejournalbr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center recently announced Tara Jarreau, MD, FACC, as the new lead of its specialized cardio-oncology clinic. The clinic, which works in coordination with Our Lady of the Lake’s Heart & Vascular Institute, helps assess any heart issues a patient may have prior to cancer diagnosis, as well as any side effects that can occur during and following chemotherapy and radiation. Through screening and monitoring, patients’ cardiac needs are addressed, allowing the clinic team, in coordination with the patient’s oncologist, to prevent and proactively manage any heart conditions that may arise.

healthcarejournalbr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#American Cancer Society#Cancer Care#Cancer Diagnosis#Md#The Lake Cancer Center#Facc#Ochsner Clinic Foundation#Lsu#Mri#The Cancer Center#Dr Jarreau#Lake#Cardiovascular Disease#Survivorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital Appoints Nobel Nominee

NEW ORLEANS – In July, Dr. Mark Kline will assume the role of physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Dr. Kline’s expert leadership, together with the excellent pedigree of our academic partners, will allow Children’s to innovate care delivery while training our next generation of pediatricians,” said John R. Nickens IV, Children’s Hospital president and CEO, in a press release. “Over the last several years, Children’s has recruited administrative and physician leaders trained in some of the top pediatric programs across the country to join our mission. Combining the new perspectives of these extraordinary leaders with the strong, energized collection of LSU and Tulane pediatric experts has created a dynamic and distinct group of professionals ready to tackle the health challenges our kids and communities are facing.”
Louisiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Louisiana hospital names first female CMO

Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., the hospital said. Dr. Somers most recently worked in Denver as medical director for New West Physicians hospitalist inpatient team with OptumHealth, part of health services business Optum. She began her new role May 17.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.