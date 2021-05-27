Let's go! #RingTheBell

The Blue Jays drew plenty of headlines over the offseason for their reported interest in seemingly every free agent available. It took until late January, but the club rewarded the fan base’s patience by landing premier center fielder George Springer on a six-year, $150M guarantee. Various injuries have mostly kept Springer off the field to this point, but the Jays are getting a ton of production from their other key position player acquisition: Marcus Semien.
Randy, Bobby, and Derek break down the Yankees six-game winning streak with a focus on the incredible performance from the rotation. They also discuss Corey Kluber’s no-hitter and his improved command compared to his first few starts. This conversation leads to the organization’s pitching philosophy and its impact across the roster and staff. After the pitching talk, the trio move on to the offense and why some in the lineup are still struggling. Finally, NBA playoff talk rounds out this week’s episode.
Javier Baez (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) I’m sitting here watching the Cubs and Pirates game on Thursday, with the North Siders leading, one-to-nil, and looking at a potential three-game sweep. Suddenly I do not believe what my eyes just saw. Chicago catcher Willson Contreras is on second with two...
Please know that it is taking every ounce of my self-control not to open this post with another rehash of the unbelievable Javier Báez escapades from yesterday. Truly, I want nothing more than to do a complete play-by-play of the event, but here at OTC we focus on what’s going on, well, OUTSIDE the Friendly Confines, and both Al and Sara have given us some incredible pieces on the play, so I’ll just move onto another bit of foolishness we saw this week.
This was supposed to be a slightly sad, mostly wistful season for the Cubs. Instead, two months in, it has turned into a surprise party. Public discussions about whether to break up the core that won the 2016 World Series have gladly given way to the thrill of a fun, unexpectedly competitive team.
Darvish hurled five innings against the Astros on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander kept Houston off the scoreboard for three innings, but he was tagged for two runs on a...
This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
Reds first. Eugenio Suarez flies out to left center field to Ian Happ. Jesse Winker singles to right field. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Jesse Winker to second. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Castellanos to second. Jesse Winker to third. Tyler Naquin out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Ian Happ. Jesse Winker scores. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tyler Stephenson to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Fielding error by Kris Bryant. Tucker Barnhart hit by pitch. Kyle Farmer to second. Tyler Stephenson to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Jonathan India singles to shallow infield. Tucker Barnhart to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Tyler Stephenson scores. Tyler Mahle called out on strikes.
Javier Báez is the perfect puzzle for the modern game. At a time when everything on the field is tracked, contextualized and used to predict future outcomes, baseball's most enigmatic player defies logic and expectations. The best hitters today typically are countering the opposing pitchers' strikeout stuff by swinging less,...
The Cubs kept on rolling yesterday with a 1-0 win over the Reds, but the pitching staff won’t be able to blank everyone forever. This group needs to find ways to score runs without some of their primary offensive weapons, and they need to start today!. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1....
The Cubs are running it back today with the same lineup from yesterday’s 1-0 win over the Reds. The wind is gusting in once again at Wrigley but the sun should be out on a chilly day that’s only expected to reach the mid-50s. Joc Pederson leads off today playing...
Pirates 1B Will Craig knows he will now be on blooper reels forever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Pirates first baseman Will Craig has caught literally countless force outs in his life, but for some reason on Thursday afternoon his brain went blank when it came time to step on first once again.
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds got into it Saturday when Amir Garrett striking out Anthony Rizzo led to both benches clearing during the eighth inning. Immediately following Rizzo's strikeout, Garrett seemed to gloat before turning to the opposing dugout and yelling. Cubs shortstop Javier Baez jumped the railing, and...
This season opened with the New York Mets signing shortstop Francisco Lindor to a blockbuster 10-year deal. This weekend, I saw the news that Trevor Story, the Rockies’ star shortstop, is being placed on the 10-day disabled list with elbow inflammation. After watching Chicago Cubs superstar Javier Baez swindle the Pirates out of two runs last week, it’s all got me thinking.
Anyone can make a mistake even if one is in the Majors, and that held true Thursday when Pirates first baseman Will Craig committed arguably the biggest defensive blunder of the season. “Oh yeah. Yeah, as soon as I released the ball, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what am...
Cubs manager David Ross said the club is optimistic regarding the statuses of Jake Arrieta, Nico Hoerner and Dan Winkler, all of whom hit the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. “I don't think they're very serious,” Ross said of the trio’s ailments. “I think all of them are fairly good news.”
Happy Memorial Day, everybody. Make sure to set those lineups bright and early as we have games starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. It was another strong weekend for Tyler O'Neill and Tarik Skubal, who have emerged as near must-add players in Fantasy Baseball. You can ready more about each of them below.
Even with all of the injuries the Chicago Cubs has endured thus far, the depth has held up and kept the team on an absolute roll. Kris Bryant has performed at an MVP level and Javier Baez has continued to make magic happen on the base paths to make the team a blast to watch. Throw in a bullpen that has been on a franchise-best stretch, the team has been firing on all cylinders, and it should only continue as we await the returns of guys like Nico Hoerner, Anthony Rizzo, and Jake Marisnick to the lineup.