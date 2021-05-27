Let's go! #RingTheBell

Please know that it is taking every ounce of my self-control not to open this post with another rehash of the unbelievable Javier Báez escapades from yesterday. Truly, I want nothing more than to do a complete play-by-play of the event, but here at OTC we focus on what’s going on, well, OUTSIDE the Friendly Confines, and both Al and Sara have given us some incredible pieces on the play, so I’ll just move onto another bit of foolishness we saw this week.