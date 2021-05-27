Angela Retelny Team Presents A Beautiful Renovated Home In Scarsdale
A rare opportunity to reside in a beautiful, better-than-new, modern home in Scarsdale! Built in 2015 and nestled on a quiet street within a short walk (0.2 mile) from the newly-renovated and expanded Greenacres Elementary School and very close proximity to the train station, and shops! Expansive open layout with a luxurious eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, and large center island with seating that opens to the sun-filled family room with fireplace. Beautiful millwork and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Double glass doors lead to the stone patio and picturesque backyard. Mudroom with attached 2-car garage. Completely finished lower level with large recreation room, bedroom and full bath.www.hauteresidence.com