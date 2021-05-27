Teachers Suffer From ‘Racial Battle Fatigue’ After A Year Of Pandemic And Police Killings
It took Jasmine Lane five years to discover and fulfill her passion for English literature and teaching — but a year and a half to burn out. “I have been navigating majority [or all] white spaces for a very long time. … In a state with 96% of its teaching staff being white, choosing teaching was to be no different,” the 27-year-old high school teacher in Minneapolis wrote in her blog this winter. But the abuse and isolation of this last year were too much, she wrote.www.ewa.org