May 27 At The White House: Jen Psaki Gaggle On Air Force One
As Memorial Day approaches, President Biden wants to see an increase in funding for small businesses, workers, and the clean energy economy, in the Infrastructure bill. “We have a counteroffer on the table where the number came up significantly from the prior offer, where there was an increase in proposed funding and roads, rails, and bridges. There are some areas that we would like to see more funding that we think are essential to the American workforce,” said Psaki.www.thepavlovictoday.com