Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

May 27 At The White House: Jen Psaki Gaggle On Air Force One

By Jaala Brown
Posted by 
The Pavlovic Today
The Pavlovic Today
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Memorial Day approaches, President Biden wants to see an increase in funding for small businesses, workers, and the clean energy economy, in the Infrastructure bill. “We have a counteroffer on the table where the number came up significantly from the prior offer, where there was an increase in proposed funding and roads, rails, and bridges. There are some areas that we would like to see more funding that we think are essential to the American workforce,” said Psaki.

www.thepavlovictoday.com
The Pavlovic Today

The Pavlovic Today

Washington, DC
4
Followers
345
Post
92
Views
ABOUT

the White House to Whitehall we bring you independent news and analysis from the power centers of the world.

 https://www.thepavlovictoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Air Force One#Unemployment Insurance#The White House#Jen#Senate Republicans#U S House#President Biden#Americans#Covid#Daily Brief#Chinese#Commission#Senator Capital S Group#Psaki Gaggle#States Psaki#Infrastructure Bill#Bridges#Law#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Infrastructure Talks with GOP Fizzle, Biden Pivots to Bipartisan Group

President Joe Biden's infrastructure negotiations with the GOP fizzled out on Tuesday. But Biden is quickly changing gears: He's talking with a bipartisan group of senators who are working on an alternative proposal, while simultaneously engaging with Democrats on a possible budget reconciliation bill that would require no GOP buy-in.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate confirms Biden's first judicial nominee

The Senate voted 66-33 on Tuesday to confirm Julien Xavier Neals to be U.S. District Judge for the District of New Jersey. Why it matters: Neals is President Biden's first judicial nominee to be confirmed, as Democrats begin a push to "restore the balance" of the courts after the GOP-led Senate confirmed a record number of conservative judges under former President Trump.
POTUSWashington Times

Joe Biden considers D-Day veterans ‘close to his heart’ despite silence, Jen Psaki says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says World War II veterans should not consider silence by President Biden on D-Day as a slight on their service. Ms. Psaki told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy that D-Day commemorations of years past should allay concerns about Mr. Biden‘s reverence for those who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
POTUSNew York Post

CNN’s Brian Stelter gets roasted for ‘sycophantic’ Jen Psaki interview

CNN’s chief media correspondent is facing ridicule for a groveling interview in which he asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki what the media gets “wrong” when covering the Biden administration. “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter conducted an interview with Psaki on Sunday’s episode of the weekly show, which he...
POTUSCNN

Jen Psaki: I can't let the briefing room become 'a forum for propaganda'

New York (CNN Business) — The White House press briefing room will return to 100% capacity on Monday after 15 months of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be another step toward normality for President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki and the press corps — and a reminder of the renewed centrality of the daily briefing. Under President Trump, there were long stretches when the press operation didn't schedule any briefings at all.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Biden should go it alone

Seventeen months — that's all the time that's left. That's how long President Biden can hope to hold Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. Now is the time to start thinking about the November 2022 midterm elections. Now is the time for Biden to show proof that Democrats can...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

White House gives GOP one week to reach deal on infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday time is running short for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, indicating that President Biden will look to act without Republican support if there is no consensus when Congress returns from its Memorial Day break. “By the time that they return, which is June 7,...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

You will never believe what Jen Psaki called Joe Biden

Listening to the exchange between Fox New’s Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the administration’s sudden announcement that masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated people, it was hard to tell what was worse: Psaki’s prevarication and condescension, or the way she referred to Biden. Having thought about it for a little while, though, I’m pretty sure it was the name Psaki gave to Biden.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘The new Mitch McConnell’?

D.C. NORMALCY MILESTONE: The White House briefing room returned to full capacity today. National security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN briefed reporters on President JOE BIDEN’S European trip, which begins Wednesday. Most questions focused on the end-of-trip meeting with Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN in Geneva on June 16. Sullivan came to the...