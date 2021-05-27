newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

3 Big Benefits Every Business Gets From the Shift to Online

By Rich Rao
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As we all know, the pandemic has accelerated digitization in many aspects of life, pushing businesses and consumers alike to become more comfortable doing things on screens that were once conducted face-to-face. And while virtually all of us crave the safe return of days filled with more in-person interactions, there are some positive shifts from the past year I’d argue we should continue to embrace.

www.entrepreneur.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Social Benefits#Online Businesses#Social Business#Business Strategies#Liveperson#Americans#Simply Sapphires#True Respite Brewing#Across Messenger#Online Activity#Business Owners#Digital Tools#Stronger Businesses#Customers#Consumer Interest#E Commerce#Digitization#Direct Messaging#Multiple Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Instagram
Related
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Online Businesses You Can Start From Home

A woman drinking coffee at her computer.Samson Katt/Pexels. Starting your own business is a great way to make money from home. However, it can be difficult to figure out which type of online business is profitable and easy enough for you to manage independently. In this article, you'll learn about five different online businesses that you could start from home with very little startup capital.
Healthcommunalnews.com

What Every Food or Beverage Business Should Consider

The beverage and food sector is a highly competitive industry right now, especially for start-ups. The main goal here that you should focus on is distinguishing your products to have that comparative advantage over other products. After identifying which category your products fall into, you need to consider placing them...
BusinessThrive Global

Lars Helgeson: “Every company benefits from digital transformation”

Every company benefits from digital transformation. I can’t think of a single industry that’s better served doing things the “old school” way of pen and paper, or isolated siloed software. People are naturally resistant to change, and learning new things can be challenging, but the end result will be worth it if you transform using the right tools for the job.
Retailatlantanews.net

The Internationalization of Business Online

The internet has been around for approximately 30 years, and the changes it has made to the world of business are numerous and varied. It is widely accepted that the internet has made the greatest advancement to human life over the last century than any other invention. The same can be said for how it is affecting international business.
Internetgeekvibesnation.com

8 Online Business Ideas for 2021

The ongoing digitalization has turned the internet into one huge business opportunity. The number of online companies is mind-blowing, and the competition is stiff. However, it doesn’t mean there isn’t room for more. On the contrary, new online businesses are born every day. Moreover, many of them succeed. The thing...
Public Healthaustinnews.net

Email Marketing Examples Small Businesses Can Follow Post-Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Email marketing is one of the best examples on how to bring in new customers post-pandemic. Small businesses and companies are making a targeted push towards recovery. With many jobs lost this past year, small business owners short on revenue need to follow trusted marketing methods that have a very low-cost investment to increase sales and revenue quickly.
Economyinfluencive.com

Top 5 Vital Steps to Starting a Business Of Digital Marketing

Establishing a successful digital marketing agency is a bit more challenging a couple of decades ago than today. It was complicated because hurdles to entry were gigantic. Due to underdeveloped digital ground, struggling for such attempts means putting up costly overhead. And it was almost impossible for the majority of...
Marketsnichepursuits.com

Find Online Businesses for Sale Under $5000 On These Top Marketplaces

There are thousands of online businesses for sale at this very moment. Many of them are well-established businesses selling at six or even seven-figure price tags. Today I’m going to be sharing the best places to find online businesses for sale under five thousand dollars. Finding the right online business...
Small Businessbirminghamnews.net

Elevate Growth Digital Marketing Agency Launches New Services that Will Help Small Businesses Succeed During COVID-19

Elevate Growth is Devoted to Helping the Owners of Small Businesses to Get More Awareness and an Increase in Customers During the Global Pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / The founders of Elevate Growth, a digital marketing agency, are pleased to announce the launch of new services that are designed specifically for small business owners, many of whom are struggling to survive during the pandemic.
Small BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Helping US small businesses survive the COVID-driven shift online

Small businesses have always been the backbone of the American economy — scrappy, resilient and hard working. Rarely in our country’s history have small businesses been forced to adapt more quickly in order to survive than during the past year. Yet by refocusing their approach and turning online for sales, deliveries and services, millions of small businesses across the country have weathered this storm. Now, our country is at an inflection point. We must take the bold steps needed to help small businesses transition to the new and quickly evolving online commerce environment — and support major infrastructure investments being considered by Congress.
Atlanta, GAmyasbn.com

How Your Small Business Can Benefit from Pandemic Relief Programs

Welcome to another episode of The Playbook with Mark Collier, an original ASBN series that highlights Atlanta’s emerging entrepreneurs, seasoned business owners, and resource experts. Mark Collier is an experienced business consultant in Georgia, and a faculty member with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center. On today’s show,...
Small Businesscofmag.com

Benefits of Collaboration in Your Business

Have you ever thought of collaborating with another brand? That move assists your business to get new customers. So how do you go about it?. Collaboration is the decision of different businesses to work together towards a common goal. It’s often a move done by small enterprises to save on particular costs, such as marketing or renting, as they try to build a good foundation. Collaboration is a perfect way to bring in new customers as it helps you get direct references from your partner, and vice versa. However, there are different approaches and also regulations to take note of while at it.
mediapost.com

Smart Businesses Celebrate Earth Day Every Day

Earth Day is over, and most of the marketing world has moved on. Will your brand live up to the expectations of consumers, two-thirds of whom now prefer environmentally responsible products? Now is the time to double down on your green commitments. Brands including Patagonia and tentree in fashion, Beyond...
Small Businesshuddle.today

N.S. Small Businesses Get Another $5,000 From Goverment

HALIFAX — The provincial government is giving another $5,000 to businesses impacted by Covid-19-related shutdowns. Premier Iain Rankin announced on May 21 he is extending the province’s Small Business Impact Grant program with an additional $17-million investment. Small businesses that have already received a grant under this program will automatically...
RetailForbes

The Shift To Full Funnel: What Brands Should Know Before Hiring An Ad Partner

Vice President of Operations, leading and growing the US team for RTB House. In the retail world, I believe 2020 and 2021 will be remembered for the explosive growth of e-commerce. Over the past year, many brands have shifted their focus to a digital-first approach and are taking their online targeting strategies more seriously than ever. There has been a shift away from last-click marketing and a greater willingness from CMOs to measure attribution in ways previously only reserved for the last click.
Small Businesscascadebusnews.com

Tips for running your business online

In a post-covid era more and more businesses are turning to remote working and internet-based services. For any company to exist today, it needs some kind of online presence and technological aptitude. Here we will provide a few basic tips on how to effectively run your business online. Make sure...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Benefits Of Accessible Customer Service To Customers, Employees And Your Business

Head of Content & Engagement at Enghouse Interactive. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15% of the world’s population experiences some form of disability. Companies would do well to remind themselves that people with disabilities are also customers who consume their goods and services as well as human resources with skills their business might require and value. By ignoring the needs of a large number of people, organizations may not only make life more difficult for those affected by disabilities but also be missing an opportunity.
Grand Island, NEcfra.org

Veronica’s business venture benefits from valuable assistance

Griselda Rendon contributed to this blog. From doing nails by appointment in her home to buying her own salon, Veronica Ramos is a prime example of a successful entrepreneur. Owner of Blossom Beauty Salon in Grand Island, Nebraska, Veronica’s specialty is nails—manicures, pedicures, and more. Her sister, Angeles Nuñez, does nails in the salon as well, and Veronica rents the four hair-styling stations to local stylists, making her business a full-service salon.
Economyhandymantips.org

The Benefits of a Walk-In Freezer for Businesses

Are you running a restaurant or catering company and are considering a walk-in freezer? This is going to offer you amazing access when you need it, as well as plenty of storage for your business. In particular, walk-in freezers are suitable for all types of events, whether you are looking for one on a permanent basis or simply need more space for a special occasion.
Internetmistershaka.com

Online Marketing Principles For A Successful Business

The concept of online marketing involves the art and science of selling products and services over the internet. The art involves finding or creating marketing strategies that appeal to your target market that translates into sales. The science comes down to the research and analysis necessary to measure the success of those strategies.