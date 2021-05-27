newsbreak-logo
Milano The Great channels adversity into art

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took only a few seconds for Milan Scott to understand the nightmare he’d woken up to on March 18, 2014. It was early in the morning when the 22-year-old Worcester resident experienced the scare of his life, after being disturbed from his sleep by two men standing over him holding butcher knives and a crowbar. While struggling to lift himself off the ground, Scott looked down to see himself covered in his own blood, realizing he’d already been dragged from his bed, struck in the head by a crowbar, and stabbed multiple times.

