Milano The Great channels adversity into art

What is it about people we don’t know that is so fascinating to us? Why do the exploits of film stars, musicians and fashion models appeal so much? These individuals – impossibly beautiful, enviably wealthy – are worlds away from the lives we lead. And yet where you might expect the dominant emotion to be alienation, or rejection, many of us are instead endlessly interested in the world they inhabit. In the last year more than ever, the world has looked for escapism on our televisions, in our magazines and on our favourite websites. In some ways, we have never needed celebrities more. But it is far from a new phenomenon.