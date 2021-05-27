Cancel
Nashville, TN

Paula Hinegardner Presents A Modern Contemporary Estate In Nashville

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA modern contemporary estate steeped in Music City history is reimagined w/a stunning California Coastal flair! With more than $600,000 in renovations, this exceptional residence is designed for entertaining w/soaring ceilings, expansive spaces & walls of windows that merge the beautifully appointed interior w/the gorgeous outdoor pool, spa & gardens to to create an amazing indoor/outdoor living experience. Steps from Cheekwood Gardens & Percy Warner Park this home is truly one of a kind!

