Hilo, HI

HIDOE Grab-and-Go Summer Meals Begins in June

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grab-and-Go meal service at Hawaii’s schools begins June 4 and runs until July 19. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) will be distributing food during the lunch hour. Pick-ups will include one lunch for that day and one breakfast for the following day, per child. Meals will be provided Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. All children ages 18 and younger may participate at approximately 80 distribution sites, regardless of their enrollment status.

