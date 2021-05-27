Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Bank Shot: All Square heading to ATL

By John Schmeelk
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the latest episode of The Bank Shot, John Schmeelk breaks down the Knicks’ win over the Hawks in Game 2, and looks ahead to Game 3 as the series shifts from MSG to Atlanta.

www.audacy.com
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
697
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Square#Hawks#The Knicks#Twitter Instagram#The Bank Shot#Atl#Atlanta#Follow John Schmeelk#Game#Schmeelk Follow Wfan#Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Julius Randle: Inefficient in playoff exit

Randle mustered 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks. Randle wasn't efficient by any means but still led the Knicks in their playoff exit. That was the trend during the entire season, though, as Randle delivered a career-best season that resulted in him winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award. The former Kentucky standout posted double-doubles in every playoff game while also averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.9 steals across 37.5 minutes per game during the regular season.
NBArotoballer.com

NBA DFS Prop Picks for 6/2 - Monkey Knife Fight

With a four-game Wednesday, there's an unlimited amount of potential in the Washington-Philadelphia game depending on if Joel Embiid plays, so with three elimination games lined up, it's the last chance for any Wizards, Knicks, or Grizzlies player to step up and change the narrative. Unfortunately, the Knicks look all but dead in the water, and they need a heroic effort from their best player to shift the momentum in a 3-1 series.
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (6/2/21): NBA DFS Lineups

We have a busy day in the NBA playoffs today with four more games going on. Philly, Atlanta, and Utah can all close out, which would leave Friday a very light day. The show will go on for Dallas and the Clippers no matter who wins this one. Dallas has blown a 2-0 lead though. Can they come back? Will Capela's trash talk light a fire under the Knicks? We have a lot to look forward to!
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks lose Game 5, drop series to the Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks came into the playoffs with a legitimate identity. They were a tough, rugged team that protected Madison Square Garden at all costs. At least, that’s who we thought they were. The Atlanta Hawks just waltzed into New York and laid an absolute beating on the Knicks.
NBAoddschecker.com

NBA Playoffs Prediction: Hawks vs. Knicks & Picks From All Of Wednesday's NBA Games

NBA Playoff Picks - Wednesday, June 2. This Wednesday we have three games and Sean Highkin is back on OddsChecker giving his picks for every single game tonight. With the news that Joel Embiid is doubtful to play in Game 5, what should have been an easy opportunity for Philly to close it out is now very much up in the air. The Wizards' moneyline is +220, which would be the high-upside play. But even with Embiid likely out, the Sixers still might have too big a talent advantage over the Wizards to give up two games in a row. Luckily, the Wizards also have plus odds to cover a six-point spread, which is a good way to get some value even if Philadelphia manages to win, as is likely.
NBANBA

Offseason outlook: What's next for the New York Knicks?

The New York Knicks' most successful season in nearly a decade has come to an end, as they have been eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Despite an early exit, things are trending in the right direction in New York, as the...
BasketballPacket Online

Atl Hub Sports

Tickets for TVG.com Haskell Stakes to go on sale June 6. The Father Cetkowski Council of the Knights of Columbus (Howell/Jackson) is sponsoring the annual Basketball Free Throw Contest. All boys and girls ages 9-14...
NBASportsBook Review

Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 5: Orange and Blue Julius

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks must beat the Atlanta Hawks if they want to survive. Can they beat the NBA odds as well?. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. When we put the Atlanta Hawks in our NBA picks for Game 2...
NBAarcamax.com

Mark Bradley: Hawks dominated Knicks, but still have another level for 76ers

After the Hawks made quick work of the Knicks in the NBA playoffs, they were torn between their elation and their ambitions. Yes, the Hawks were happy to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The franchise hasn’t done that since 2016. It shouldn’t be taken for granted. No, the Hawks...
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (6/2/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

We've got a four-game playoff slate for Wednesday. The Wizards and 76ers start at 7:00 pm ET. The Hawks and Knicks tip-off at 7:30 pm ET while the Grizzlies and Jazz play at 9:30 pm ET. The Mavericks and Clippers are the late-night hammer at 10:00 pm ET. PHI, ATL, and UTA are up 3-1 in their series. LAC and DAL are tied at 2-2. PHI is favored by 6.5 points and the O/U in that game is 229.5. NYK is favored by 1.5 points and the O/U is 208. UTA is favored by 9.5 points and the O/U is 225.5. LAC is favored by 7 points with the O/U at 217.
NBAchatsports.com

Game 5 preview: The Knicks are down, but not out

The Knicks are in a tough spot, but they’ve spent the entire year exceeding expectations and silencing haters. The Hawks have them on the ropes, but one win is all it takes to shift the tide. Can the Knicks win Game 5 and extend their season?. Sure they can! Will...
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

U17 and U15 head to ATL for MLS Academy Cup

Philadelphia Union Academy's U17s and U15s are spending the Memorial Day weekend facing off against some of the top Academies in Major League Soccer with a trio of games at the MLS Academy Cup in Atlanta. Hosted at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Grounds, the two sides will use...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: Loss to Hawks highlights Mitchell Robinson’s value

The NY Knicks‘ first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks was a reality check. There aren’t many NBA fans who saw New York as title contenders, so this isn’t quite a “crashing down to earth” reality check. The reality is, the NY Knicks are a playoff team with a surplus of...
NBAThe Ringer

The Knicks’ Season Is Over After Being Outclassed by the Hawks in Five Games

The Knicks’ surprisingly fun season officially came to an end in their Game 5 loss to the Hawks. JJ took a bunch of calls in our live locker room show right after the game, breaking down how the Hawks completely outclassed the Knicks for the majority of the series, Julius Randle’s and Tom Thibodeau’s shortcomings, and why it’ll be tricky to improve this team in the future.
NBANew York Post

RJ Barrett snaps at ‘negative’ question with Knicks guarantee

RJ Barrett can’t imagine not taking another trip to Atlanta for a Game 6 on Friday. Trailing the Hawks 3-1 in their first-round series, the Knicks second-year wing was asked how he’d judge this season if they can’t get out of the first round. An edgy Barrett didn’t want to...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: 3 Realistics And 3 Unrealistic Targets For The New York Knicks This Summer

The New York Knicks surprised a lot of people this year. After finishing with a 21-45 record last year, the Knicks were the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. Led by All-Star Julius Randle and the coaching genius of Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks were a joy to watch every night. But unfortunately, the Knicks season ended rather quickly.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks should add to rotation vs Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks are in a 3-1 hole against Atlanta. Tom Thibodeau hasn’t been afraid to adjust the rotation and adding another player could help. The New York Knicks won game two at home to even up the first-round series at 1-1. At the conclusion of the game, Atlanta Hawks’ blossoming star Trae Young proclaimed, “I’ll see you in the A” to the Knicks players while walking off the Madison Square Garden court.