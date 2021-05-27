The Bank Shot: All Square heading to ATL

NBA Playoff Picks - Wednesday, June 2. This Wednesday we have three games and Sean Highkin is back on OddsChecker giving his picks for every single game tonight. With the news that Joel Embiid is doubtful to play in Game 5, what should have been an easy opportunity for Philly to close it out is now very much up in the air. The Wizards' moneyline is +220, which would be the high-upside play. But even with Embiid likely out, the Sixers still might have too big a talent advantage over the Wizards to give up two games in a row. Luckily, the Wizards also have plus odds to cover a six-point spread, which is a good way to get some value even if Philadelphia manages to win, as is likely.