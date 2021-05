May 11, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Dear County Supervisor, 05/11/2021. I am writing to strongly encourage you to vote no on 2021 Resolution 11 and Resolution 13. I understand that government needs to acquire private property at times for the greater public good. This is not one of those times. The vehicle crash reasoning is overstated and the travel time savings is minimal. On the other hand, the impact to the property owners is significant. To them it’s a loss of livelihood and history through no action or decision of their own. Even if it was a vacant piece of land used for nothing, private property ownership is an important part of being an American. The weight of that versus the minimal gains of seizing the land for a road should firmly put the scale in favor of voting no to the Hwy W relocation.