Google and Samsung are integrating smartwatch operating systems-Google Wear OS and Samsung Tizen OS are deploying “Wear” to improve performance faster. , Will run on the new Wear platform. The announcement was first made at the ongoing Google I / O 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung announced the development in another blog post. According to Google, the two technology giants will help improve battery life, increase app load times by 30%, and smooth animation. Samsung and Google are also using an integrated platform to make apps for Android watches “easy for developers” to build or improve. .. Google promises more apps and watchface options than ever before.