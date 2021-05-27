OnePlus confirms new Nord phone for this summer

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. With a sleek, new design, hyperfast processing and a battery that won’t give out on you when you need it most, Samsung Galaxy S21 smart phone lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way. We know your life moves fast, and there’s a fine line between what makes a moment ordinary and what makes it extraordinary. That’s why we created S21. With the ability to record in 8K, your videos aren’t just cinema quality, they’re double the resolution of 4K video. Or use the 64MP camera for still shots that come out clear whether it’s day or night. Better yet, why not do both? Single Take AI transcends the usual restrictions of photo and video editing to capture life’s greatest moments, wherever they happen, in one single take. Galaxy S21, made for the epic in every day. Single Take AI captures images and video up to 15 seconds.