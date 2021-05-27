Cancel
Manistee, MI

Looking Back for May 27: Homemade boat landing added to Manistee Lake

By Manistee News Advocate
manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a recent meeting, the Manistee County Board of Commissioners cut the 1981 budget of the Manistee County Library by $6,000 forcing the Manistee County Library Board to take the following action at its meeting. Beginning June 6, 1981, the library will be closed Saturdays for the summer. Library hours for June, July and August will be Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

www.manisteenews.com
