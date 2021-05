A partial solar eclipse sunrise will be visible over Bismarck and the rest of North Dakota coming up on June 10th. According to the National Weather Service in Bismarck, this is a very rare phenomena and will only be visible for a very short time. You'll be able to see this partial solar eclipse sunrise at 5:48 am (Bismarck time) and will end at 5:53 am. That's right, it will only be visible for a very short 5 minutes.