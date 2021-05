As it turns out, precisely what is on your to-do list matters as much as your ability to get through it. We tend to think of our to-do lists as our taskmasters, telling us what we have to do in order to feel like we’ve done something with our day. It’s true that to-do lists can help us be productive by keeping us focused on what needs to be done (and ensuring that we don’t forget any vital tasks), and that role can’t be overlooked.