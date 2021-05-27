Dr. James Shmerling

I am pleased to see that the OU Trustees have acted promptly to replace outgoing President Nellis with an in-house, if transitional, faculty person. I’ve never met Dr. Hugh Sherman, but since he started his academic career at the University of Guelph, Ontario (near my home town of Hamilton), he must have the skills to guide the university through the next two years while the Trustees once again undertake a nationwide search for a leader with no knowledge of Ohio University prior to reading the “Wanna come?” announcement in the “Journal of Upward-bound Administrators Looking to Enhance their Resumés."