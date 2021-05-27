Dr. James Shmerling

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJames E. Shmerling is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, a nationally recognized leader for driving innovation in pediatrics and cutting-edge pediatric research. Connecticut Children’s serves as the only hospital in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children. For over four decades, Dr. Shmerling has served in management roles in children’s hospitals, devoting his career to advocating for children and healthy communities. Dr. Shmerling is a nationally recognized leader in issues concerning children’s health and wellness and most recently was identified in Hartford Business Journal’s Power 25 in Health Care.

Texas Statethesfegotist.com

Dr. Anothony Amoroso

Dr. Anthony Amoroso is the founder and owner of Brazos Valley Charting, through which he provides real-time chart transcriptionists to ER providers in Texas. A resident of College Station, Texas, Dr. Anthony Amoroso practices with US Acute Care Solutions, which maintains critical care health care facilities in both College Station and Bryan. Dr. Anthony Amoroso manages daily operations at a high acuity emergency room that handles as many as 60,000 ER visits annually. Dr. Amoroso also has more than adecade of experience as an emergency physician with Emergency Service Partners, an Austin headquartered company that maintains a number of rural critical-access hospitals. He practiced in locations including Killeen and Navasota, where he emphasized patient-centered care for those with emergency issues such as trauma, stroke, and heart attack.
CollegesAthens Messenger

Good luck Dr. Sherman

I am pleased to see that the OU Trustees have acted promptly to replace outgoing President Nellis with an in-house, if transitional, faculty person. I’ve never met Dr. Hugh Sherman, but since he started his academic career at the University of Guelph, Ontario (near my home town of Hamilton), he must have the skills to guide the university through the next two years while the Trustees once again undertake a nationwide search for a leader with no knowledge of Ohio University prior to reading the “Wanna come?” announcement in the “Journal of Upward-bound Administrators Looking to Enhance their Resumés."
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)

Format: Hybrid (about 90% online) $1064 / $38,304 (cost details) Ramapo College of New Jersey offers a mainly online, post-master’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) designed for nurses seeking a terminal degree in nursing practice. Ramapo’s 36-credit practice-based program offers an alternative to research-focused doctoral programs, placing greater emphasis on...
Economynaiop.org

NAIOP Research Foundation Appoints New Distinguished Fellows

Suzanne Lanyi Charles, Cornell University, and Fred Forgey, Nova Southeastern University, join program. The NAIOP Research Foundation has announced the addition of two new Distinguished Fellows. The Foundation’s Distinguished Fellows program engages leading commercial real estate, economic and public policy experts, helping to bridge the practicing commercial real estate and academic communities.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

12 KU students receive Undergraduate Research Awards for summer

LAWRENCE — This summer, 12 University of Kansas students will receive Undergraduate Research Awards (UGRAs). UGRA recipients are awarded a $1,000 scholarship as they work on mentored research and creative projects. “I am continually impressed by the quality of research and creative projects proposed by undergraduate students at KU,” said...
CollegesUniversity of Florida

Dana Zimmel appointed permanent dean at UF College of Veterinary Medicine

Dana N. Zimmel, D.V.M., has been named permanent dean of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, after having served in the post on an interim basis since December 2019. She becomes the college’s seventh permanent dean, and the first woman ever to hold the job. “Only months after...
PharmaceuticalsNorthwestern University

Students: Proof of Vaccination Due by July 11

Last month, Northwestern announced that students in on-campus, for-credit programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the 2021-22 academic year to support the health of our community and to position us for in-person classroom and co-curricular activities. You are receiving this message because you are enrolled in or you are visiting one of these programs and thus are required to be vaccinated.
Baltimore, MDumbcretrievers.com

Adriana Mason Joins #RetrieverNation as Assistant AD for Academics

BALTIMORE – UMBC Athletics is thrilled to welcome Adriana Mason as its new assistant athletics director for academics. Ms. Mason has spent her entire career working in intercollegiate athletics, including over 20 years in academic support services. "I'm excited and grateful to join the athletics' staff at UMBC," said Mason....
Pittsburgh, PAduq.edu

Newly Launched Office of Research and Innovation to be Led by Nursing Dean

Newly Launched Office of Research and Innovation to be Led by Nursing Dean. Duquesne Provost Dr. David Dausey announced the following changes in the University's Office of Research effective Thursday, July 1. Renamed the Office of Research and Innovation to reflect its new vision, the office will be led by Dr. Mary Ellen Smith Glasgow, who will assume the role of vice provost for research while retaining her role as dean of the Duquesne University School of Nursing.
Charitiesstcroixsource.com

$6 Million Sussman Donation Anchors Vision for UVI Medical School  

University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) President David Hall announced today that former Board of Trustees member Donald Sussman, a noted philanthropist, financier and a St. John homeowner, has made a $6 million, landmark donation to establish a medical school at the university. This project will become only the fifth...
Minoritiesuga.edu

Alumni Profile: Ayanna Robinson

Ayanna Robinson’s (Ph.D. ’18) work measuring the impact of public health programming and informing public health decision-making has earned her national recognition. Yet she’s not resting on her laurels. Passionate about eliminating breastfeeding and maternal health disparities among Black women, Ayanna recently launched a web app connecting Black mothers to...
Educationuga.edu

UGA Librarian Named to Federal Advisory Board

Valerie Glenn, the head of the Map and Government Information Library at the University of Georgia, has been named to an advisory board for the U.S. Government Publishing Office. Glenn, who is the regional federal depository librarian for Georgia, will serve a three-year term on the Depository Library Council, advising...
CollegesLynchburg News and Advance

Virginia Tech to require COVID-19 vaccines for students

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will require students be vaccinated against the coronavirus, school officials announced Tuesday. The order applies to the student body of about 37,000. Students can get an exemption if they are not getting the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.
Duquesne, PAbizjournals

Nursing school dean to lead Duquesne's research/innovation office

Mary Ellen Smith Glasgow, dean of the Duquesne University School of Nursing, has been named vice provost for research at the Pittsburgh-based university and will be in charge of the newly renamed Office of Research and Innovation. Glasgow will lead all research for Duquesne University and will be in charge...
Economyuga.edu

Karen Burg named vice president for research at UGA

She brings ‘exemplary record of leadership experience’ to research enterprise. Karen J.L. Burg, a noted researcher in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine with an outstanding record of academic leadership, has been named vice president for research at the University of Georgia. Burg holds the Harbor Lights Chair in Small Animal...
Greenville, NCecu.edu

Faculty: Dr. Denise Donica

Dr. Denise Donica doesn’t live in the negative. Positive outcomes fuel Donica, an associate professor and chair of the East Carolina University Department of Occupational Therapy. “The goal of occupational therapy is to help people to accomplish the tasks they want or need to do every day,” she said. “We...
Kidsumn.edu

Oral health needs among youth with a history of foster care

According to estimates from the Children’s Bureau, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 673,000 children in or entering foster care in the United States in 2019. Data from the Minnesota Department of Human Services say that approximately 15,300 children experienced foster care in...