Dr. James Shmerling
James E. Shmerling is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, a nationally recognized leader for driving innovation in pediatrics and cutting-edge pediatric research. Connecticut Children’s serves as the only hospital in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children. For over four decades, Dr. Shmerling has served in management roles in children’s hospitals, devoting his career to advocating for children and healthy communities. Dr. Shmerling is a nationally recognized leader in issues concerning children’s health and wellness and most recently was identified in Hartford Business Journal’s Power 25 in Health Care.www.hartfordschools.org