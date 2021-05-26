Cancel
Pickleball courts open, draw crowds

By Richard Harley
niagaranow.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickleball courts were full up on Saturday morning, the first day the Virgil courts were open for play since being closed for public safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. John Hindle, president of the NOTL Pickleball Club, was out on the courts and said about 25 club members had been by in the morning, plus families looking to use the courts.

