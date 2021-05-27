:New Episode of Montgomery County’s ‘What’s Happening MoCo’ Podcast Focuses on the County’s Reopening After 440 days of COVID Restrictions
As the County warms up to encouraging vaccination numbers and its lowest COVID-19 positivity statistics since the health crisis began, the latest episode of the “What’s Happening MoCo” podcast introduces the redefinition of the “new normal.” Jerome Fletcher, one of the County’s assistant chief administrative officers, will provide details of the updated County restrictions starting Friday, May 28, and the continuation of economic recovery efforts.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov