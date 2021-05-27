Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

:New Episode of Montgomery County’s ‘What’s Happening MoCo’ Podcast Focuses on the County’s Reopening After 440 days of COVID Restrictions

 13 days ago

As the County warms up to encouraging vaccination numbers and its lowest COVID-19 positivity statistics since the health crisis began, the latest episode of the “What’s Happening MoCo” podcast introduces the redefinition of the “new normal.” Jerome Fletcher, one of the County’s assistant chief administrative officers, will provide details of the updated County restrictions starting Friday, May 28, and the continuation of economic recovery efforts.

#Covid#Google Podcasts#Amazon Music#Episodes#Podcasts Today#Town Hall Meetings#Covid#Iheartradio#Happening Moco Facebook#Montgomery Employees#Moco4business Podcasts#Regulations#Video#Town Halls#Specific Aspects
Related
Montgomery County, MDWTOP

Montgomery Co. makes plans to reopen as vaccinations trend up

Montgomery County, Maryland, is now making plans to reopen after hitting a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations. Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker noted that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated. “It’s really a credit to our residents that they’ve gone along with and adapted, they’ve put...
Montgomery County, MD630 WMAL

MoCo moves into Phase 2 of reopening Monday; mask mandate could be lifted Tuesday

Montgomery County (WMAL) – People in Montgomery County got more long-awaited freedom from COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. The county moved into Phase 2 of reopening Monday afternoon now that 60% of residents have had their first vaccine dose. This means most businesses can open at 75% capacity. It eliminates outdoor gathering limits in many areas and increases gathering limits indoors to 250 people.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, May 17, in Montgomery County

Today is Monday, May 17, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County:. 1.Tax Day: Today is the deadline to file for 2020 federal income tax returns. In April, the IRS pushed back the date for individual returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving most taxpayers an extra month to file.
Montgomery County, MDmarylandmatters.org

Montgomery County Warns Residents That Rat Infestations Could Follow Brood X Cicadas

As if being invaded by cicadas wasn’t enough, Montgomery County is now warning residents that a wave of rats could follow in the wake of the onslaught of bugs. County health officials warned that once the cicadas begin to die off, rats that had become accustomed to the readily available food source may start looking around for other things to eat, and that could bring them into residents’ homes and properties.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Hosts Safe Routes to School Virtual ‘Safety Week’ Event for Elementary and Middle School Students May 17-21

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Safe Routes to Schools program and Montgomery County Public Schools will host a “Virtual Safety Week” online event that will run from Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21. The free event is for elementary and middle school students and their families. It will emphasize the importance of transportation safety while traveling throughout the community using all forms of travel.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

SBN At-Home: America’s Small Business Community

Councilmembers Nancy Navarro and Andrew Friedson join Kelly Leonard for MyMCM’s May episode of Small Business Network at Home. The series of monthly sessions facilitated by Leonard address topics of interest to small business owners in Montgomery County. April’s topic is “America’s Small Business Community.”. Watch the entire show here:
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that construction of Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line does not violate Clean Water Act protections for streams and wetlands. The unanimous ruling in the third and final lawsuit by opponents of the 16-mile project lifts the...
Montgomery County, MDWJLA

I-Team discovers Metro employees parking for free with invalid disabled parking placards

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wouldn’t it be nice to park your car for free? That’s something many of us think of when we roll up to a parking meter in the DMV. Well, some Metro employees in Montgomery County have figured out a way to get free parking, and they’re using invalid disabled parking placards to do it. That’s what the 7News I-Team uncovered after a two-month investigation looking at Metro workers who park outside a bus garage in Bethesda, Maryland.
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Sen. Michael Hough Announces For Frederick County Executive

He says he want to prevent the area from becoming ‘Montgomery County North.’. Frederick, Md (KM) The number of candidates for next year’s Frederick County Executive race has increased. State Senator Michael Hough (R) has announced he’s running for the post.. In a campaign video posted on Facebook, Hough says...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Reopening announcement welcomed by business owners

Montgomery County’s announcement that it would be lifting most COVID-19 restrictions was welcomed by many residents and members of the business community on Saturday. The restrictions will be lifted at 6 a.m. on May 28, which is two weeks after the county reached its goal of administering all the required doses of the vaccine to at least 50% of the population – a benchmark that was reached on Friday, according to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.
Montgomery County, MDmocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Vehicle Auction on May 22nd

Montgomery County Police Vehicle Auction on May 22nd. The Montgomery County Department of Police Vehicle Recovery Section will be holding their next vehicle auction on Saturday, May 22nd at 9AM. The auction is for abandoned and seized vehicles. You can view a full list of vehicles here. Due to the...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

County Planners Studying Ways to Bring Attainable House Throughout Area

More affordable and suitable housing throughout the county, particularly in areas close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants; smaller homes that renters could afford to purchase; and more duplexes, townhouses and triplexes as opposed to mansions may populate a future Montgomery County. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Planning Department briefed...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

County Announces Electric Bus Charging Project in Brookville

Montgomery County has entered into an agreement to construct an integrated microgrid and electric bus charging project at the Brookville Bus Depot in Silver Spring. The project is designed to enable at least 44 Ride On buses to move from diesel to electric power. Executive Marc Elrich announced Wednesday that...