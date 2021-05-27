Chip Kelly on the End of Spring Camp, Standouts, Injuries, Depth

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleUCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked with the media after the final day of Spring Ball and he discussed who stood out in camp, the amount of sidelined players, and the roster's depth.

NFLdailybruin.com

Players adjust to hiring of new quarterbacks coach ahead of 2021 football season

The Bruins will have a new man in Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s ear. In the same offseason that it promoted a new wide receivers coach, UCLA football also hired Ryan Gunderson in February to take over as quarterbacks coach following the departure of Dana Bible, who held the position since 2018 when coach Chip Kelly took the reins in Westwood.
College SportsOCRegister

UCLA football using spring to retool, reshape roster

The UCLA football program continued to mold its roster throughout the second week of spring practice with more shuffling from within. Former walk-on Ethan Fernea has officially switched to running back after spending the last five years with the program as a receiver and special teams player. Fernea finished the...
College Sportslastwordonsports.com

UCLA’s Experience Begets Expectations

With experience comes expectations. UCLA returns one of the most experienced teams in the country going into the 2021 season. An ESPN algorithm says the Bruins return the second most production in the country. Head coach Chip Kelly always takes in terms of the immediate. “We’re just looking to have a great Monday,” would be what we would expect to hear from him. Now, UCLA’s experience creates expectations.
Utah Statekslsports.com

Utah Football: Ranking Opposing Head Coaches Going Into 2021 Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah football’s head coach Kyle Whittingham has reached legend status during his tenure with the Utes but the Pac-12 has great head coaches. Some coaches are on the hot seat, some are brand new to the conference and college football head coaching profession and some are sitting comfortably in their current positions.
NFLdailybruin.com

UCLA football expects experienced fall lineup, returns most players from 2020

Experience, experience, experience. Coach Chip Kelly of UCLA football will have the second-most returning production in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision next season as he has the opportunity to claim his first winning season in Westwood in four tries. The returning Bruins came back to the spring practice field a little more than a week ago.
NFLPosted by
Los Angeles Times

UCLA football players say team is ‘hungrier,’ driven to win next season

Kyle Phillips’ eyes darted up from his Zoom screen, observing the scene before him. Practice had already ended on this Thursday. But the field in front of the UCLA sophomore receiver, who was busy fielding questions from media, still bustled with activity. Quarterbacks remained, taking extra time to practice their drops. Receivers stayed to work on their routes.
NFLLos Angeles Daily News

UCLA’s defense returns experience and leadership

Familiarity is key for UCLA’s defense in 2021. When Chip Kelly paired Jerry Azzinaro with Brian Norwood to run the defense, the Bruins took a step forward during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The defensive unit returns leadership and experience while losing just one defensive starter, defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa, to...
College Sportslastwordonsports.com

Fixing The Pac-12 Problems

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had a list of priorities at his introductory press conference Thursday. He wants the conference to be more competitive, nationally, in football. He wants to push for expansion of the college football playoffs. And he said he wants to get the collective back of the student athletes. He intends to push for Name/Image/Likeness legislation that allows for branding rights for the individuals. One that got glossed over in the press conference is the Pac-12’s crippling financial morass. It is something which Kliavkov must deal with, or none of the other issues will matter. There is a lot to do in fixing the Pac-12 problems.
College Sportslafbnetwork.com

Is Dorian Thompson-Robinson The QB That Gives The Bruins The Best Chance To Win In 2021?

Time sure flies when it comes to College Football! It seems like just yesterday that Chip Kelly was taking over this team with the true freshman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, at quarterback. Fast forward to today, and “DTR”, as he is often called, will now be entering his fourth and final year of College Football. He currently sits in a crowded quarterback room as the most experienced passer, by far, and he has been the starter for the Bruins for the majority of Kelly’s tenure at UCLA.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: What if Tim Tebow switched to tight end in 2015?

Welp, it’s (almost) official; after weeks of mild anticipation, the Jacksonville Jaguars intend to sign quarterback Tim Tebow to compete for a spot at tight end. If you’ve been keeping up with the NFL as of late, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as Tebow has been increasingly linked to the Jaguars since Urban Meyer joined the team as their seventh head coach, but with the 2021 NFL Draft officially passed and Trevor Lawrence finally in place at QB1, I guess the timing was finally right for Ian Rapoport to make it semi-official.
Eugene, ORfishduck.com

Most Impactful Coach: Rich Brooks or Chip Kelly?

Rich Brooks had a record of 91-109-4 while he was head coach at the University of Oregon. He did not have a single season of 10+ wins (although he coached when there were fewer games, making 10+ wins harder to obtain), had only one conference championship and one bowl win in a whopping 18 seasons in Eugene, and finished a season ranked Top-25 nationally only once.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Friday Practice: Offense Comes Alive

Not that they had been completely dormant up to this point, but the offense really showed signs of life during Friday’s practice. The offense could hardly break into the red zone during team sessions at Monday’s practice, and they only scored twice in roughly 10 drives on Wednesday. Things looked like they would continue that way Friday when 1v1s were littered with drops by receiver Devanti Dillard, tight end Michael Ezeike and tight end Michael Churich. There was even a miscommunication between quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and receiver Logan Loya resulting in a pass sailing over the middle into no-man’s land and a later interception by safety DJ Warnell that first deflected off a receiver’s hands.
NFLdailybruin.com

UCLA football’s defensive line remains strong despite Osa Odighizuwa’s departure

Despite losing a stalwart in the teeth of their defense, the Bruins will have ample bodies to fill the void up front. Consensus first-team All-Pac-12 selection Osa Odighizuwa found a new home in Dallas when the Cowboys selected the defensive lineman in the third round of the NFL Draft on April 30. In his fifth year with UCLA football, Odighizuwa led the Bruins’ defensive line in tackles and ranked second on the team in sacks.