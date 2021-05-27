Chip Kelly on the End of Spring Camp, Standouts, Injuries, Depth

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had a list of priorities at his introductory press conference Thursday. He wants the conference to be more competitive, nationally, in football. He wants to push for expansion of the college football playoffs. And he said he wants to get the collective back of the student athletes. He intends to push for Name/Image/Likeness legislation that allows for branding rights for the individuals. One that got glossed over in the press conference is the Pac-12’s crippling financial morass. It is something which Kliavkov must deal with, or none of the other issues will matter. There is a lot to do in fixing the Pac-12 problems.