Please Enable JavaScript

Angels Camp, CA…On 6-15-2021 at about 4:00 PM the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning victim near the dam at the New Melones Reservoir. Deputies from the Calaveras County Marine Safety Division, Calaveras County Sheriff Dive Team, Tuolumne County Marine Safety Division, Rangers from the Bureau of Reclamation, Calaveras Search and Rescue, and a k-9 specially trained to search for drowning victims in water from the Wilderness Finders WOOF Search Dog Team responded to assist in looking for the missing subject.