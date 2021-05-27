Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By Dan Scanlan
firehouse.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.firehouse.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.firehouse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
AdrianaS

Suspect Sought After Gruesome Murders Rock Rural Indiana

WARNING: Disturbing content. Discretion advised. A string of crimes has rocked the community of Putnam County, Indiana. Murders are rare in the county with a population under 40,000. Putnam County is a place people go to raise their children. It’s a quaint community where you can leave doors unlocked and never have to worry. That was until now.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Florida woman killed in rear-end crash on I-75 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Florida woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 early Monday in Sumter County when her car was rear-ended by a motor home driven by a 93-year-old man, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash was reported at 4:44 a.m. on I-75...
Georgia StatePine Tree

Georgia Man Perishes in Drowning Accident at New Melones Reservoir

Angels Camp, CA…On 6-15-2021 at about 4:00 PM the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning victim near the dam at the New Melones Reservoir. Deputies from the Calaveras County Marine Safety Division, Calaveras County Sheriff Dive Team, Tuolumne County Marine Safety Division, Rangers from the Bureau of Reclamation, Calaveras Search and Rescue, and a k-9 specially trained to search for drowning victims in water from the Wilderness Finders WOOF Search Dog Team responded to assist in looking for the missing subject.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

7 of the 8 victims in Chicago mass shooting were shot in the head, police say

CHICAGO - Seven of the eight people shot Tuesday morning inside an Englewood home were shot in the head, according to Chicago police. Someone broke into the home in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street some time before 5:40 a.m. and started shooting, according to police spokesman Steve Rusanov, who cited a preliminary report.