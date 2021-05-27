Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Summer Holidays Are Here

By Jennifer Bovee
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 7pm Fri, hear some live Tex-Mex honky-tonk by the Tejas Brothers and opening act Carlos Ramos for free at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abrams St, Arlington, 817-543-4308). From Fri to Sun, head to the National Polka Festival (302 N Dallas St, Ennis, 972-878-2625) and enjoy a weekend of polka dancing with music from 15 bands, including the Grammy Award-winning Brave Combo. Three-day passes are $30. For tickets and band schedules, go to NationalPolkaFestival.com.

bedford.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Independence Day#Food Event#Beer Lovers#Memorial Day#Tex Mex#The Tejas Brothers#Nationalpolkafestival Com#Hopdoddy Burger Bar#U S Navy Seals#The Left Bank#Waxahachie#City Chapel#Father S Day Services#Juneteenth#Juneteenth#Nokturnal Car Club#Peace Lutheran Church#Quaker City Night Hawks#Dickies Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
Related
LifestyleFox17

Summer is here at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

It's time to start mapping out where families can have summer fun, and Soaring Eagle is on that list! Rain or shine, it's always a perfect, tropical temperature at the Waterpark. From the littlest in the family enjoying the kids' play area and pool to adrenaline junkies rushing down the...
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Frisco Freedom Fest 2021

11 AM - 5 PM-Race Packet Pickup-Frisco Running Company. 7 - 8:45 PM -Race Packet Pickup - on site-Simpson Plaza. 6 PM-Cornhole Tournament -Simpson Plaza - West Side. 6:45 PM -Registration/Check-in for Dachshund Dash-Simpson Plaza - East Side. 7:30 PM-Dachshund Dash. 9 PM -Hotter 'n Firecrackers 5K & Glow Run...
Trenton, MItrentontrib.com

Summer memories can be made right here

Summer is a great time to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect with family and friends all while creating memories that will last a lifetime. However, you don’t need to travel far or spend a lot of money to make your summer memorable. Trenton Parks and Recreation is offering a variety of summer programs, activities and events sure to help you plan your next fun-filled adventure!
FestivalBHG

Here’s the Significance Behind the Juneteenth Flag, Colors, and Holiday Traditions

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. School's out, but education continues this month with the arrival of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and its many teachable moments. From the Juneteenth flag, with its rich symbolism, to the foods eaten and the activities planned, the holiday celebrates progress while educating about the Black experience in America.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Market Days in Flower Mound

Market Days at Circle R Ranch: a unique quarterly market located on 60 acres in beautiful Flower Mound, Texas. For over 45 years Circle R Ranch has produced thousands of events for some of the top companies around the world. In 2020, we began opening our gates for your families to enjoy our property and shop with some of the top curators and artisans in the area inside a 30,000 sq. ft. air conditioned and heated space.
DrinksGwinnett Daily Post

Summer is near and these Terrapin beers are here

Vacation season is upon us and summer is almost officially here. Which is a great time to try one of Terrapin's most popular Gose offerings. Watermelon Gose is one of the Athen brewery's popular summer beers. This beer is kettle soured for a tart, but refreshing taste. Watermelon aroma and flavor is complemented with a distinct lactic tartness and saltiness that is true to style. It's perfect for a hot summer day.
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Summer Breeze Concert Series Lineup is Here

WILLIAMSBURG — Free, outdoor concerts are coming to Colonial Williamsburg. Merchants Square’s Summer Breeze Concert Series “Unleashed” will be located on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 301 S Nassau St., beginning June 23 through September 1. Some of the most popular local musicians and bands will...
Chicago, ILseechicagodance.com

Chicago Dance Month—summer edition—is here

A deluge of dance is upon us in Chicago. As restrictions on live performance are increasingly relaxed, the flood gates are newly open and the performing arts, determined as ever, are springing back to life. Chicago Dance Month is an annual celebration and amplification of Chicago’s diverse dance scene. Established...
Lifestyletrip101.com

8 Best Tours Of Dublin: Let The Locals Share Their Secrets - Updated 2021

When you picture Dublin you may think of a city filled with men and women dressed as leprechauns dancing around the street. And if you visit on St. Patrick’s Day, that might be what you see. But for the other 364 days of the year Dublin has so much more to offer. It is a historic city with so many stories to tell - and the locals will jump at the chance to tell you them. Read on to learn about the best tours in the city!
TrafficPosted by
DFW Community News

10 Fun Facts about the A-Train

Happy 10th Birthday A-train! One of the first dates/hangouts my husband and I did while we were dating was watch the trains roll by from the patios of downtown! It was always so fun to make up stories about where the trains were going, who the people were going to see or do, and just blow a whole afternoon watching the trains! One of those trains happened to be the A-train! My personal favorite train, partially because of it’s sleek design, and it reminded me of the trains we used to take from Hassfurt to Munich when I was in Germany! Overall, just a plethora of positive memories with trains of all kinds! So, naturally for the 10th birthday celebration, I am sharing 10 fun facts about the A-train that you probably didn’t know! Some of these even blew my mind! 🤯
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Prepares to Bring Renowned Sports Viewing Experience to Cypress Creek Station

The ultimate sports lodge seeks 125 team members for July 26 grand opening in Fort Lauderdale. Located at 6401 N. Andrews Ave., minutes from Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport and DRV PNK stadium, the new sports lodge is currently hosting auditions for all front of house and back of house positions, including management, cooks, bar backs, bussers, dishwashers and Twin Peaks Girls. To apply, interested candidates can visit the onsite hiring trailer Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021, COVID UPDATE VIA DESOTO

As of 4 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 105 new “real-time” COVID-19 positive cases. This included 95 confirmed cases from PCR tests and 10 probable cases from lab-confirmed antigen tests. Dallas County also reported 4 new Coronavirus deaths. Dallas County Health and...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

4th of July Coloring Pages

Let’s celebrate one of the most special national holidays with super fun 4th of July Coloring Pages!. These 4th of July printable set includes two coloring pages, featuring the American flag, fireworks, delicious American burgers, and more!. Free 4th of July Coloring pages for kids. Who doesn’t love the fireworks...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Space Jam

Downtown Dallas is home to nearly 30 buildings that are at least 400 feet tall, including icons like Bank of America Plaza, Renaissance Tower, Comerica Bank Tower and Fountain Place. While these skyscrapers are fixtures of the Dallas skyline, some are half empty on the inside. As of mid-May, 18...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Community Event Aims to End Violence, Inspire Youth

Organizers held an event in Dallas Saturday aimed at encouraging and inspiring youth in hopes of curbing violence in the city. The “Stop Da Violence” event was held on Bonnie View Road and organized by Madelynne Rose, who said the purpose of the event was to connect community members to local resources and figure out solutions to violent crime.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – June 14th

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th! Here’s a roundup of gift ideas for dear old dad – and you won’t even have to leave the neighborhood to get them. #shoplocal This guide will be updated so make sure to check back!. Sports Performance Program at Lifted Fitness. Only four spots...
Allen, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Allen Couple Says Bobcat Family Moved Into Backyard

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jim Rose never expected his home along a quiet residential street in Allen would turn into a wildlife refuge. Videos he’s taken over the past six weeks, though, show the litter of bobcat kittens that have made themselves comfortable in his backyard, jumping on his patio furniture and sharpening their claws on his wooden deck.