newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Avid CEO Jeff Rosica Named Chairman of Boston Arts Academy Foundation

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON—The Boston Arts Academy Foundation has announced the election of Avid Technology CEO and president Jeff Rosica to board chairman. The BAA Foundation raises essential funds for Boston Arts Academy (BAA), the city's only public high school for the visual and performing arts. It also announced that longtime Foundation chair Lee Pelton will become chairman emeritus as well as president and CEO of The Boston Foundation.

www.tvtechnology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Foundation#Ceo#Charity#Board Chairman#Boston College#Media Arts#College Board#Boston Arts Academy#Boston Public Schools#The Baa Foundation Board#Pro Tools#President Jeff Rosica#Chairman Emeritus#Avid Technology Ceo#Performing Arts#Fenway Park#Students#Express#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Charities
Related
Businesssarasotamagazine.com

Visible Men Academy Names New CEO, Board Members

Visible Men Academy (VMA) has announced the permanent appointment of A. Louis Parker as CEO. Parker, who co-founded VMA, has been acting as interim CEO since Neil Phillips stepped down in February. Additionally, the charter school also announced the addition of seven new members to its board of directors. They are Gerald Bruce, Timothy Fanning, Naiema Frieson, Ronald Johnson, Tomeika Hunter-Koski, James Stewart and David Wilkins. Parker says he and the board are focused on building upon VMA’s legacy of excellence as they prepare for a return to normalcy in the 2021-22 academic year.
Orlando, FLheritagefl.com

Share elected as Arts Foundation's third president

Timucua Arts Foundation announced today the welcomed the appointment of philanthropist and community leader Geanne Share as president. Share previously served as Timucua's vice president, is a long-time member of the Orlando Ballet board of directors, as well as a board member of Temple Israel Winter Springs, the Jewish Pavilion, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando.
Businesssgbonline.com

Johnson Outdoors Welcomes Two Board Members

Johnson Outdoors Inc. announced the appointment of Annie Zipfel and Paul Alexander as independent directors to the company’s Board of Directors effective May 26, 2021. Zipfel is joining the Board as a Class B Director, and Alexander is joining the Board as a Class A Director. Zipfel and Alexander will stand for re-election at its Annual Meeting in 2022.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Michelle Gilmore Named Schools Foundation President And CEO

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) has selected Michelle Gilmore as its next president and chief executive officer. “We are so delighted that Michelle is coming back to CSF in her new role. She comes with so much enthusiasm and will hit our post-pandemic world running!” announced CSF Board Chair Russ Haley.
Pittsburgh, PAhuntscanlon.com

Jeff McGraw is NPAworldwide Chairman’s Award Recipient

(May 24, 2021) Jeff McGraw of Reflex Staffing Solutions in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (USA), is the recipient of the 2021 NPAworldwide Chairman’s Award. The Chairman’s Award, established in 1996, recognizes a current or former NPAworldwide owner, manager, recruiter, or staff member, whose contributions and service to the network represent substantial and lasting benefit. Nominations are sought from the NPAworldwide membership, and the board of directors selects the recipient.
Chicago, ILarchitectmagazine.com

Graham Foundation Awards $585,000 in Grants to the Arts and Architecture

Each year, the Chicago-based Graham Foundation selects a number of organizations from around the world to receive grants that support arts and architecture projects. This year, the foundation has announced $585,000 to fund individuals to “realize ideas that have the power to change the field of architecture,” said Graham Foundation director Sarah Herda in a Graham Foundation press release.
CharitiesPosted by
AL.com

Lakeshore Foundation CEO Jeff Underwood retiring after 30 years

Longtime Lakeshore Foundation President and CEO Jeff Underwood has announced that he is retiring. The organization’s first and only president, Underwood oversaw the organization through the expansion and construction of its Homewood fitness, aquatics, and sports center, its creation of research facilities and other programs, and designation as an official U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Site. There is no word yet on a successor.
CharitiesPosted by
Louisville Business First

Fund for the Arts names new president and CEO

This new leader will take over June 30 after a nationwide search and will replace Christen Boone, who announced her departure late last year. Best in Finance, presented by Truist-Virtual Event. Don’t miss the 2021 Best in Finance Awards, presented by Truist. We will recognize the region’s top financial officers...
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Arts Academy cites three

On May 1 a virtual livestream of the 2021 BAA Honors — Boston Arts Academy’s annual fundraising event — saw a star-studded cast and a series of music and dance performances by students and alumni raise nearly $1.7 million for the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Telluride Foundation launches search for next CEO

When Telluride Foundation CEO Paul Major announced in January his plans to transition out of his role after 20 years with the nonprofit, the organization found itself searching for a new leader. The foundation’s board of directors recently announced that the search is officially underway, though Major will remain in...
Environmentecomagazine.com

Ocean Legacy Foundation Launches EPIC Academy

EPIC Academy is a free online educational platform providing worldwide communities with essential knowledge regarding ocean plastic pollution, cleanup efforts, and solutions for creating plastic-free environments. Ocean Legacy Foundation (OLF), a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution emergency response programs, with the goal to end ocean...
Businessnewsitem.com

Heath Spivey Named New President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.
Businessnosh.com

Jolie Weber Joins Wyandot Snacks Board Of Directors

“Jolie is a snack food industry leader and influencer,” said Company President and CEO Rob Sarlls. “Her extensive marketing, operations and finance experience is invaluable to our leadership team as we pursue geographic and product line expansions. Jolie has also successfully created enterprise value and served as a change agent as CEO of Lenny & Larry’s and Wise Foods. We look forward to benefiting from her industry perspective and management acumen.”
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

SAN Group announces 2021 award winners

Satellite Agency Network Group (SAN Group) has announced its 2021 award winners, recognizing three member agencies for their exemplary performance and achievements. The awards were announced during SAN Group’s annual meeting, held virtually May 05. The SAN President’s Club Award was presented to HMS Agency of Albany, N.Y. The award...
udiscovermusic.com

Hall & Oates And Soundwaves Art Foundation Benefit Stax Music Academy

Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced that they’re partnering with Soundwaves Art Foundation to raise funds for the nonprofit Stax Music Academy. Soundwaves Art Foundation, based in London and Austin, has created original artworks and limited edition prints based on Hall & Oates’ 1981 hit “You Make My Dreams,” from the Voices album. A No.5 single in the US, it was the follow-up to their chart-topping “Kiss On My List” from the same, platinum-selling album.
BusinessLight Reading

Lou Borrelli named CEO of NCTC

LENEXA, Kan. – The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories since 1984, today announced its board of directors has appointed 43-year Cable Television Industry Veteran Lou Borrelli as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2021. He succeeds Rich Fickle, who has led the organization as CEO since 2011.