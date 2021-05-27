Avid CEO Jeff Rosica Named Chairman of Boston Arts Academy Foundation
BOSTON—The Boston Arts Academy Foundation has announced the election of Avid Technology CEO and president Jeff Rosica to board chairman. The BAA Foundation raises essential funds for Boston Arts Academy (BAA), the city's only public high school for the visual and performing arts. It also announced that longtime Foundation chair Lee Pelton will become chairman emeritus as well as president and CEO of The Boston Foundation.www.tvtechnology.com